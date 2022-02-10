AD Yurachek receives extension, raise

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek has received a five-year extension that also comes with a pay raise.

Under the new deal, which HawgBeat obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Yurachek will be paid $1.25 million annually. That is a 47.1 percent increase from his previous salary of $850,000. Although it was finalized Sunday, the contract is retroactive to Jan. 1.

Yurachek’s original contract with the UA was set to expire on Dec. 31 this year, but it has been extended through June 30, 2027. That means he is under contract through the next five academic years.

In addition to his base salary, Yurachek is also eligible to receive an annual bonus up to $175,000. That is contingent on him meeting criteria in his annual review with the chancellor.

Those criteria include the overall athletic performance of the UA program, academic performance of student-athletes, adherence to NCAA and SEC rules, compliance of policies such as Title IX, financial stability and “effective, efficient and timely communication” with UA officials such as the chancellor.

The deal also calls for Yurachek and the chancellor to meet no later than Jan. 30, 2026, to discuss further extensions to his contract. That is about a year and a half before the current contract is set to expire.