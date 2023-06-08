The Arkansas coaching staff is hard at work growing their 2024 recruiting class, and will be hosting numerous recruits on official visits between now and June 25.

Last weekend the Hogs hosted in-state three-star wide receiver CJ Brown of Bentonville as well as Dazmin James, a wide receiver in the class of 2023 from Clayton, North Carolina.

James committed to the Razorbacks less than 24 hours later.

Since HawgBeat published the first iteration of the official visitor list 10 days ago, names have been both added and taken off.

One in particular name who will no longer be on campus is four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who told HawgBeat he had canceled his official visit and would not be rescheduling.

Many of these recruits have already been on campus for unofficial visits, but official visits are different. Unofficial visits are paid for by the visitor, while official visits allow coaches to roll out the red carpet for recruits.

Until a recent rule change, student athletes were only allowed five official visits. Now, recruits can take as many official visits as they want.

Athletes are allowed to start taking official visits — which typically last 48 hours — as early as April 1 of their junior year, but most opt to wait for the summer as schedules get lighter without spring football practice and regular schoolwork.

