James, a prospect in the class of 2023, reported an offer from the Razorbacks on Friday and made quick work of decision by committing on Sunday. His father made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Arkansas’ roster for the 2023 football season is officially full as Dazmin James, a wide receiver from Clayton High School in North Carolina, committed to Arkansas.

James is unranked by Rivals, but has reported offers from Liberty and Bucknell for football in addition to Arkansas.

He also had offers to participate in track and field at South Carolina, North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T.

Last season, James was a 4A Offensive All-Conference selection for Clayton High School. As a track athlete, James ran a 10.46 100-meter dash.

With James’ addition, the Arkansas football team is at the 85 scholarship maximum for the 2023 football roster.