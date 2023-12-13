The competition dates for the 2024 SEC football schedule were released Wednesday night, and there are plenty of talking points heading into the offseason.

While the matchup times were announced, the games themselves shouldn't come as a shock to Arkansas fans. The opponents for every team were already announced back in June, and the Razorbacks are slated to play LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M in 2024.

Arkansas will host old Southwest Conference rival Texas on Nov. 16 and it will also host LSU on Oct. 19 to keep the Battle for the Golden Boot matchup going. Rounding out the home slate will be matchups with Ole Miss on Nov. 2 and Tennessee on Oct. 5.

Road matchups for the Razorbacks feature trips to Missouri on Nov. 30 for the Battle Line Rivalry, Auburn on Sept. 21 and Mississippi State on Oct. 26.

The other "road" matchup is against Texas A&M Sept. 28 , as Arkansas will be the designated road team for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That is expected to be final game held at AT&T Stadium as 2024 marks the final year of the contract to play that game there.

Notably not on the schedule is Alabama, who the Hogs have played every year since 1991.

With the introduction of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the league has had to shift to a new format.

Because of this, the SEC established a one-year schedule for the 2024 season that will see SEC teams play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or a major independent.

Divisions will also be eliminated and the SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season. This format allows each school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an 8-game or 9-game format for future conference competition.

Below is a look at the full 2024 schedule for the Razorbacks, including dates for every matchup.