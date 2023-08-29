News More News
Arkansas’ 2025 targets land in updated Rivals250

Four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame.
Four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame.
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The latest update of the 2025 Rivals250 was released on Tuesday, and several Arkansas targets landed among some of the best in the country.

So far in the class, Arkansas has two in-state targets committed in Central Arkansas Christian’s Grayson Wilson and Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly.

The Hogs are also pushing hard for Pleasant Grove High School athlete Lance Jackson, the brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson.

There are two recruits on the list from inside the state. Little Rock Parkview's Omarion Robinson has been a mainstay on the list, as well as Bryant running back Daniel Anderson.

Anderson has yet to report an offer from the Razorbacks, but given it's still somewhat early for the class of 2025 and how the coaching staff recruits its in-state crop, it's possible the Hogs join the race for Anderson's services later this year.

With that said, here’s a list of players Arkansas is targeting on the updated 2025 Rivals250.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to go to their Rivals profile.*

Arkansas 2025 Rivals250 Targets
Name Stars High School Old ranking New ranking

Lance Jackson

Pleasant Grove (TX)

111

119

Jaden Perez

Brandeis (TX)

151

165

Nate Roberts

Washington (OK)

119

130

Da'Saahn Brame

Derby (KS)

204

214

Jamarion Parker

Cardinal Ritter (MO)

224

236

Dillon Alfred

Saraland (AL)

235

242

Na'Eem Offord

Parker (AL)

15

17

Jarcoby Hopson

Lake Cormorant (MS)

60

66

Omarion Robinson

Little Rock Parkview

86

93

Noah Mikhail

Bonita (CA)

76

84

Daniel Anderson

Bryant

159

171

