The latest update of the 2025 Rivals250 was released on Tuesday, and several Arkansas targets landed among some of the best in the country.

So far in the class, Arkansas has two in-state targets committed in Central Arkansas Christian’s Grayson Wilson and Bauxite athlete Marcus Wimberly.

The Hogs are also pushing hard for Pleasant Grove High School athlete Lance Jackson, the brother of current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson.

There are two recruits on the list from inside the state. Little Rock Parkview's Omarion Robinson has been a mainstay on the list, as well as Bryant running back Daniel Anderson.

Anderson has yet to report an offer from the Razorbacks, but given it's still somewhat early for the class of 2025 and how the coaching staff recruits its in-state crop, it's possible the Hogs join the race for Anderson's services later this year.

With that said, here’s a list of players Arkansas is targeting on the updated 2025 Rivals250.

*For more information on a particular recruit, click their name to go to their Rivals profile.*