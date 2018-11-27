Tennessee studs Adonis Otey and Trey Knox were visited by "their people" Monday night, a.k.a. the Arkansas coaches who recruited them hard and secured their commitments. Mark Smith, Ron Cooper and Justin Stepp naturally visited the 4-stars together as they both attend Blackman High School in Murfreesboro.

"We all went to the basketball game and then we went to Applebee's with our families," Otey said after the visit.

Despite projecting as a corner at the next level, Otey was a Swiss-Army knife for Blackman and played all over the field. (Read about his skill progression from junior to senior season here.) Because of his versatility, he's also developed a good relationship with wide receiver's coach Stepp.

"He said he’ll have packages for me on offense," Otey said.