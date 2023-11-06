The long-awaited start to the 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball season is here.

Arkansas will begin its season with a home game against Alcorn State at Bud Walton Arena on Monday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Included on the Razorbacks' roster are nine newcomers — two freshmen and seven transfers.

With so many scoring options littered throughout the roster, playing time will be sparse for some. Head coach Eric Musselman spoke about this on Wednesday.

"Even last year we were trying to figure out, I use the example all the time, that’s why a guy like Trey Wade went from having a big role to mid-point in the SEC calendar to playing a lot," Musselman said. "As a player, regardless of who it is, it’s like how do I get better every day? How do I have a great practice? That’s what you do as a player.

"How do I make sure that my game preparation, when we quiz our guys in film, that I’m answering…that I know the game plan. What we need to do as well. There’s a bunch of stuff that goes into how we have to divvy up minutes and roles and stuff."

Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State. This is the second time the Razorbacks have hosted the Braves for a season opener. In the first game of the 2009 season, Arkansas won 130-68 and Rotnei Clarke scored a school-record 51 points.

The Hogs are 81-19 in season openers all-time and 90-10 in home openers. They have won 47 of their last 49 season openers dating back to 1974-75. Its two losses over the span were the 1994-95 opener when preseason #1 Arkansas fell to preseason #3 UMass (104-80) in the Tipoff Classic (Springfield, Mass.) and the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in OT) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

Arkansas has not lost a home-opener in Bud Walton Arena — the team is 30-0 in openers at the arena. The Hogs are 21-1 in the month of November under Musselman.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Braves and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen: