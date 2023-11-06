Arkansas-Alcorn State TV details, key players, betting odds
The long-awaited start to the 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball season is here.
Arkansas will begin its season with a home game against Alcorn State at Bud Walton Arena on Monday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
Included on the Razorbacks' roster are nine newcomers — two freshmen and seven transfers.
With so many scoring options littered throughout the roster, playing time will be sparse for some. Head coach Eric Musselman spoke about this on Wednesday.
"Even last year we were trying to figure out, I use the example all the time, that’s why a guy like Trey Wade went from having a big role to mid-point in the SEC calendar to playing a lot," Musselman said. "As a player, regardless of who it is, it’s like how do I get better every day? How do I have a great practice? That’s what you do as a player.
"How do I make sure that my game preparation, when we quiz our guys in film, that I’m answering…that I know the game plan. What we need to do as well. There’s a bunch of stuff that goes into how we have to divvy up minutes and roles and stuff."
Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State. This is the second time the Razorbacks have hosted the Braves for a season opener. In the first game of the 2009 season, Arkansas won 130-68 and Rotnei Clarke scored a school-record 51 points.
The Hogs are 81-19 in season openers all-time and 90-10 in home openers. They have won 47 of their last 49 season openers dating back to 1974-75. Its two losses over the span were the 1994-95 opener when preseason #1 Arkansas fell to preseason #3 UMass (104-80) in the Tipoff Classic (Springfield, Mass.) and the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in OT) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.
Arkansas has not lost a home-opener in Bud Walton Arena — the team is 30-0 in openers at the arena. The Hogs are 21-1 in the month of November under Musselman.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Braves and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Streaming: SEC Network Plus / Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Alcorn State players to know
#2 - G Byron Joshua - Sr., 5'10", 160 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 32.1 min, 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.9 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 37.7 fg%, 23.9 3fg%
#10 - G Jeremiah Gambrell - Grad-Sr., 6'3", 190 lbs.
2022 -23 Stats per game (Prairie View A&M): 25.1 min, 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 turnovers, 32.8 fg%, 27.2 3fg%
#13 - F Jeremiah Kendall - Sr., 6' 7”, 215 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game: 21.9 min, 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 49.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#0 - F Stephen Byard - Jr., 6'8", 215 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game (Cochise College): 27.1 min, 15.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 0.8 blocks, 64.2 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#7 - C Alex Tsynkevich - Jr., 6'10", 235 lbs.
2022-23 Stats per game (Blinn College) : 5.8 min, 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 54.5 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Spread:
Arkansas: -24.5 (-110)
Alcorn State: +24.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
O/U 143.5 points (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 84.5 points (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 84.5 points (-120)
Alcorn State O/U 59.5 points (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
NCAAB Hogs Boost
Arkansas -24.5 and OVER 143.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
El Ellis OVER 11.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: -275
Arkansas OVER 51.5 FG's percentage and OVER 8.5 3PT's made: +170
Arkansas OVER 30.5 FG's made and OVER 13.5 FT's made: +170
Davonte Davis OVER 9.5 points and OVER 3.5 assists: +125
Joseph Pinion OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 3PT's made: +150
Khalif Battle OVER 11.5 points and OVER 2.5 3PT's made: +155
Makhi Mitchell OVER 4.5 points and OVER 3.5 total rebounds: +275
Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points and OVER 5.5 total rebounds: +300
Trevon Brazile OVER 14.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +300
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 2.5 rebounds and OVER 1.5 3PT's made: +425
Layden Blocker OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +400
Chandler Lawson OVER 9.5 points and OVER 2.5 blocked shots: +1000
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Joseph Pinion OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 3PT’s made (+150)
Everyone knows Pinion is a more-than-capable three point shooter. Against a lesser talented Alcorn State team, I’d be fairly surprised if Pinion doesn’t get multiple opportunities to let some shots fly from beyond the arch.
