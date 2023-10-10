The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are set to play the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Arkansas will be looking to rebound from four straight losses to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, while Alabama has started 3-0 in conference play with wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

HawgBeat continued its series of comparing the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Alabama has an average star rating of 4.0 out of the team's 22 starters on the official depth chart. Arkansas' average star rating is 3.0 among the Hogs' 22 starters.

While both offenses look similar statistically, the Crimson Tide have a large advantage on defense. Arkansas' defense is its stronger group and it should be able to have some success against Alabama's offense, but the Razorbacks' offense is looking at an extremely tough task.

Here is the full breakdown: