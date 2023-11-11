Arkansas-Auburn TV details, key players, odds, headlines
After defeating the Florida Gators 39-36 (OT) last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are set to face the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak against the Gators thanks in large part to a rejuvenated offense under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton.
Arkansas totaled a season-high 481 yards on offense, led by big-time performances from quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.
In their first games in the new offense, Jefferson combined for 347 total yards and three touchdowns while Sanders had his first 100+ yard game (103) of the season.
Auburn is coming off of a three-game stretch in which it looked competitive against a now No. 10 Ole Miss team and defeated Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Against the Commodores, quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jarquez Hunter carried the ball 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Tigers by 2.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Auburn owns a 19-12-1 advantage over Arkansas all-time.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 3:00 p.m. CT…
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: Available on the SEC Network, streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Auburn players to know:
#1 - QB Payton Thorne - JR, 6' 2", 203 lbs.
2023 Stats: 117-of-183 ATT, 1,269 YDS, 10 TD, 6 INT
#27 - RB Jarquez Hunter - JR, 5'10", 210 lbs.
2023 Stats: 108 CAR, 636 YDS, 7 TD, 11 REC, 94 REC YDS
#50 - DL Marcus Harris - SR, 6'3", 295 lbs.
2023 Stats: 35 TOT TKL, 18 SOLO, 8.0 TFL, 4.5 SKS
#36 - DB Jaylin Simpson - SR, 6'1", 178 lbs.
2023 Stats: 28 TOT TKL, 20 SOLO, 1.5 TFL, 4 INT
Vegas Odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -2.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 54.0% chance to win
