FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn held his second Swatter's Club luncheon of the 2024 season Monday afternoon to give loyal fans (and some media members) the latest updates on the No. 2 Razorbacks (9-2) after three weeks of play.

HawgBeat was in attendance to provide live updates, plus we have a full notebook with plenty of tidbits from Van Horn, injury updates, lineup struggles and a lot more...