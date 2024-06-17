Advertisement
Arkansas Baseball Portal Intel: New Names Emerging for Diamond Hogs

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn.
Riley McFerran
What a difference a week makes for the Arkansas baseball program. In HawgBeat's transfer update seven days ago, questions loomed on the Razorbacks' recruiting approach with only one commitment. Now, Arkansas has three portal players locked in with other potential pledges on the horizon.

After landing the brother of current Hog shortstop Wehiwa Aloy in BYU two-way player Kuhio Aloy on June 7, Arkansas has added Florida Gulf Coast freshman outfielder Charles Davalan and Milwaukee junior outfielder Carson Hansen.

RELATED: Kuhio Aloy could help Arkansas more than just at the plate

Head coach Dave Van Horn has also received commitments from a handful of JUCO athletes, including Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas, New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale, Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C. outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan.

RELATED: Arkansas Baseball 2024 Offseason Roster Tracker

The Razorbacks fell victim to the wave of offseason fluctuations as well, as outfielder Hunter Grimes entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Let's dive deep into the behind-the-scenes of Arkansas' portal movements with transfers to watch, interesting nuggets and a look around the SEC:

Commitments so far:

New Arkansas transfer commit Charles Davalan.
Transfers:

~ DH Kuhio Aloy, BYU

.269/.329/.447, 52 GP, 53 H, 8 HR, 9 2B, 1 3B, 39 RBI, 20 BB, 62 K

~ OF/INF Charles Davalan, FGCU

.290/.417/.520, 56 GP, 64 H, 10 HR, 17 2B, 2 3B, 38 RBI, 29 BB, 35 K

~ OF Carson Hansen, Milwaukee

.315/.404/.604, 55 GP, 64 H, 11 HR, 25 2B, 63 RBI, 27 BB, 42 K

JUCO transfers:

~ OF Justin Thomas, Florida Southwestern State

.393/.514/.699, 58 GP, 86 H, 14 HR, 21 2B, 2 3B, 49 RBI, 44 BB, 52 K, 35 SB

~ INF Brent Iredale, New Mexico J.C.

.441/.576/1.000, 58 GP, 83 H, 25 HR, 22 2B, 4 3B, 78 RBI, 47 BB, 32 K, 24 SB

~ INF Carson Schrack, Coffeyville C.C.

.348/.435/.478, 57 GP, 70 H, 2 HR, 16 2B, 2 3B, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 20 K, 13 SB

~ OF Kolton Reynolds, Crowder C.C.

.369/.475/.644, 62 GP, 86 H, 10 HR, 24 2B, 5 3B, 68 RBI, 38 BB, 62 K, 6 SB

~ INF Trenton Rowan, Seward County C.C.

.403/.510/.765, 35 GP, 48 H, 10 HR, 11 2B, , 1 3B, 41 RBI, 14 BB, 15 K, 2 SB

