Arkansas defensive back Dallas Young to transfer

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back Dallas Young will transfer from the program, he announced Friday afternoon on his Instagram page.
A 6-foot-0, 196-pound native of Alabama, Young originally chose the Razorbacks over Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.
After redshirting his freshman season in 2023, Young played on the special teams unit in all 12 games for Arkansas in 2024. He finished with a 51.1 special teams grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
The cornerback is the eighth Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.
Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.
Dallas Young Bio:
2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN) Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Saw action on special teams in a win vs. Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Appeared on special teams in a loss to LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Saw action on special teams vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Saw action on special teams in win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played on special teams in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Registered a tackle during a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season at Arkansas.
HIGH SCHOOL: A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 19 player in Alabama and the No. 43 cornerback in the country by 247Sports … Played for head coach Chad Eads at Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala. … As a sophomore, totaled one tackle in one game played … As a junior, racked up 32 total tackles (23 solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks .. Recovered one fumble for a 30-yard touchdown and blocked two punts … As a senior, recorded 70 total tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks … Also broke up six passes and forced one fumble … Selected to play in the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Tennessee and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Eric Young and Stephanie Rucker … Has one sister, Albani … Birthdate: April 19, 2005.