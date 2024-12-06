Arkansas defensive back Dallas Young to transfer

Arkansas redshirt freshman defensive back Dallas Young will transfer from the program, he announced Friday afternoon on his Instagram page.

A 6-foot-0, 196-pound native of Alabama, Young originally chose the Razorbacks over Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2023, Young played on the special teams unit in all 12 games for Arkansas in 2024. He finished with a 51.1 special teams grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The cornerback is the eighth Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.

Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.