FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a year after he was involved in a serious car accident, former Arkansas defensive back Quincey McAdoo officially announced his medical retirement from football Thursday

On May 1, 2023, McAdoo was hospitalized after a serious car accident. He missed all of the 2023 season, but he was with the team and even helped some as a student coach, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

Back on Jan. 18, it was reported that McAdoo received a medical hardship and his football career was done. His announcement Thursday confirmed those reports, despite his initial refuting of them.



McAdoo made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back to help a secondary riddled with injuries in 2022. He started four of the nine games in which he appeared in and he racked up 30 total tackles, a sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups as a Freshman All-SEC performer.