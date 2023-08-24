Arkansas football season is right around the corner, and there are still some lingering questions surrounding the program. One of the largest is whether or not sophomore defensive back Quincey McAdoo will be able to play football this fall.

On May 1, McAdoo was hospitalized after a serious car accident. The native of Clarendon wasn't with the team during fall camp and he finally joined them when classes started Monday.

Head coach Sam Pittman provided an update on McAdoo following Thursday's practice, which was the final open practice before the start of game week.

"He needs some physical development," Pittman said. "You know, I had a long talk with him yesterday. He’s 193 (pounds). Did you know he came in at 170-something? He looked frail to me a little bit yesterday because he was 204 before he had his accident.

"But he is doing really well...He’s coming every day now. We want him to coach, help us coach as a student-coach, until he gets his physicality back. And then we’ll figure out what happens after that."

McAdoo was a Rivals four-star wide receiver prospect out of high school and had a stellar freshman year after transitioning to defensive back for the Razorbacks about midway through the 2022 season. Pittman thinks McAdoo seems to be in good spirits going into the 2023 season.

"I love him," Pittman said. "I think he’s doing really good. I do. I think… We had a long talk, he’ll have to tell you and I’m sure he’ll be more than happy to talk to you, but I think the start of camp crushed him. Because he wasn’t able to be out there with the team and all those things...I talked to him for 45 minutes yesterday and (based on) that conversation, I think he’s in good spirits."

"He’s a Christian young kid. He believes there’s a reason for everything and he’s going to make the best of his situation and we’ll get his strength back totally and see what happens."

McAdoo made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back to help a secondary riddled with injuries last year. He started four of the nine games in which he appeared in and he racked up 30 total tackles, a sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups as a Freshman All-SEC performer.

With a promising career ahead of him, fans are hopeful that McAdoo can continue making impact plays on the football field. An opportunity to be a student coach will keep him involved with the team and knowledgeable of the playbook should he be given the chance to return.

McAdoo did help with the Ozark Adaptive Sports Association on Wednesday night to help spread awareness to OZASA in the community.