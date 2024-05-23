Molina was especially excellent in his second straight bullpen opportunity, as the former Texas Tech transfer struck out three with only one hit allowed.

Right-handed reliever Gage Wood took a step back after seeing some recent success, as Kentucky struck him for four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. After a one-out stint from Will McEntire, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina each made appearances to combine for the final three frames.

Ace left-hander Hagen Smith started the game for the Hogs but only made it through innings after striking out four and walking one. Two errors led to two runs being scored while he was on the mound, and Smith took his first loss of the season as a result.

Second baseman Peyton Stovall, third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott and center fielder Peyton Holt each collected two hits, and Holt added 4 RBIs thanks to two home runs against the Wildcats.

Arkansas' offense took some steps in the right direction, but the Razorbacks still finished 9-for-36 at the plate (.250), 3-for-11 with two outs (.273) and 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position (.167).

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks' (43-14) SEC Tournament run came to an end following a 9-6 loss to the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats (40-13) on Thursday in Hoover, Alabama.

Top First - Arkansas 0, Kentucky 0

On a quiet morning in Hoover, Alabama, Arkansas leadoff man Kendall Diggs took some pitches and popped up to third base to begin the elimination game against Kentucky. Hudson White made good contact but lined out to right, and Peyton Stovall broke up the 1-2-3 frame with a hard single to right. He was eventually stranded after Jared Sprague-Lott struck out in a full-count.

Bottom First - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Lefty ace Hagen Smith took the mound for the Hogs, but his day got off to an uncharacteristic start thanks to a walk. The runner advanced to second after a failed pickoff attempt by Smith, and then he moved to third after a sinking liner got past the glove of Stovall for a single. With runners on first and third, a run would come in to score after a sac-bunt. The runner on second attempted to steal third and an errant throw by Hudson White resulted in another run for the Wildcats. Smith collected the final two outs via swing and miss in a 20-pitch frame.

Top Second - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

You don't see legitimate stolen homeruns everyday, but Kentucky center fielder Nolan McCarthy robbed Ben McLaughlin to start the second. Wehiwa Aloy got down 0-2 in a hurry before grounding out and Peyton Holt swung at the first pitch of his at-bat for another groundball out.

Bottom Second - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Smith started his second more effectively with a strike out looking. A single by McCarthy past the glove of Aloy gave the Wildcats some life, but Smith picked up another swing and a miss before retiring the final batter via fly out.

Top Third - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

In Ryder Helfrick's first at-bat of the game, he smacked a hard liner to shorstop for the out. Will Edmunson followed up with a grounder to first, and Diggs flipped the lineup over with a walk. White kept the lineup moving with a single to center that moved Diggs to third, but Stovall struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Bottom Third - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Right-handed reliever Gage Wood took the mound in the third for the Hogs, and he started his day with a full-count strikeout. Wood collected a swing and a miss in a nine-pitch at-bat for the second of the inning. Diggs and Stovall collided in right field on a popup that resulted in a triple, but Wood escaped unscathed following a fly out.

Top Fourth - Kentucky 2, Arkansas 0

Sprague-Lott got things started with a grounder up the middle, but Kentucky second baseman Emilien Pitre made a nice play for the out. McLaughlin hit a grounder on the first pitch he saw and Aloy halted the 1-2-3 frame with a left-field single. The inning ended after Holt grounded out to shortstop.

Bottom Fourth - Kentucky 3, Arkansas 0

The first pitch of Wood's fourth inning was hit to deep left but held in the ballpark, but his fourth pitch was torched to right center over both fences for a solo homerun. Wood bounced back with a strikeout and groundout to get out of the frame.

Top Fifth - Kentucky 3, Arkansas 0

Ryder Helfrick sent a ball 430 feet to left field...foul, and then grounded out to end his at-bat. Edmunson did the same but to third base and Diggs capped things off with a high-swinging strikeout.

Bottom Fifth - Kentucky 6, Arkansas 0

Needing a quick inning to keep the game on track, Wood collected a grounder to start the fifth. The peace didn't last long, though, as Ryan Waldschmidt took Wood yard to left center for a solo bomb. A shallow popup to left center dropped out of a diving Edmunson's glove for a single, and that runner eventually moved to third after another Kentucky single to left center. Devin Burkes stole second to give the Wildcats two runners in scoring position, and Nick Lopez took advantage with an RBI-single to right. Lopez was thrown out at second and Arkansas made a pitching change to Will McEntire, who forced a fly out to end the inning.

Top Sixth - Kentucky 6, Arkansas 4

Kentucky turned to Jackson Nove out of the bullpen to start the sixth, and he began his outing with a grounder from White. Stovall and Sprague-Lott earned back-to-back singles and McLaughlin loaded the bases with a walk. An Aloy groundout scored a run, but Holt's three-run blast ignited the Hog dugout and brought the score within two runs. Helfrick walked on four pitches to bring the tying run to the plate, and Kentucky brought in Ryan Hagenow from the bullpen. Edmunson ended the big inning with a fly out.