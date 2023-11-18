Arkansas-FIU TV details, key players, betting odds
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the FIU Panthers (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streamed on the ESPN app.
Arkansas lost in blowout fashion to Auburn last week, 48-10. The defeat officially ended the Hogs' hopes of making a bowl game, as they can no longer meet the six-win minimum requirement to qualify.
FIU on the other hand still has a chance to reach post-season play if it wins out. Last week, the Panthers were defeated 40-6 by Middle Tennessee State. Led by second-year head coach Mike MacIntyre, FIU has not defeated a Power 5 team.
Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT...
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
FIU players to know:
#1 - QB Keyone Jenkins - FR, 5' 11", 190 lbs.
2023 Stats: 146-of-247 ATT, 1,900 YDS, 6 TD, 7 INT
#0 - RB Shomari Lawrence - SO, 6'0", 200 lbs.
2023 Stats: 112 CAR, 522 YDS, 4 TD, 7 REC, 44 REC YDS
#10 - WR Kris Mitchell - JR, 6'1", 175 lbs.
2023 Stats: 50 REC, 845 YDS, 6 TD
#10 - LB Donovan Manuel - SR, 6'1", 230 lbs.
2023 Stats: 99 TOT TKL, 54 SOLO, 14.5 TFL, 0.5 SKS, 4 FF
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Spread:
Arkansas: -29.5, -110
FIU: +29.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
OVER 50.5 (-105)
UNDER 50.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas O/U 39.5 (-110)
FIU OVER 9.5 (-115)
FIU UNDER 9.5 (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas -29.5 & OVER 50.5 total points: +300
Double R Props
Andrew Armstrong OVER 65.5 receiving yards and OVER 4.5 receptions: +115
Arkansas total offense OVER 318.5 yards and Arkansas OVER 121.5 rushing yards: +105
Cam Little OVER 1.5 FGs made and longest FG made over 45.5 yards: +185
Chris Paul Jr. OVER 5.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +190
Isaac TeSlaa OVER 28.5 receiving yards and OVER 2.5 receptions: +130
Jacolby Criswell OVER 23.5 passing yards and OVER 0.5 passing TDs: +110
Jacolby Criswell OVER 29.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +105
Jaheim Thomas OVER 7.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +190
KJ Jefferson OVER 191.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing TDs: +160
KJ Jefferson OVER 34.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +130
Max Fletcher punting average OVER 44.5 yards and OVER 0.5 punts inside 20: +130
Rocket Sanders OVER 38.5 rushing yards and OVER 1.5 receptions: +110
Jaedon Wilson OVER 16.5 receving yards and OVER 1.5 receptions: +240
Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +220
Tyrone Broden OVER 10.5 receving yards and OVER 1.5 receptions: +230
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
FIU +29.5 (-110)
Do I really need to explain myself here? Arkansas has played to its competition all season, minus the season opener against Western Carolina. That includes a 28-6 win over Kent State in Week 2, which currently sits with a 1-9 record in the Mid-American Conference.
Based off last week's 10-point performance against Auburn, it seems that the 39-point outing against Florida was an outlier. Combine that with the fact the the Hogs' defense has allowed 36 and 48-point outings in back to back weeks, and I tend to think this is the perfect storm for the Panthers to cover.