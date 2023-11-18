HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the FIU Panthers (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streamed on the ESPN app.

Arkansas lost in blowout fashion to Auburn last week, 48-10. The defeat officially ended the Hogs' hopes of making a bowl game, as they can no longer meet the six-win minimum requirement to qualify.

FIU on the other hand still has a chance to reach post-season play if it wins out. Last week, the Panthers were defeated 40-6 by Middle Tennessee State. Led by second-year head coach Mike MacIntyre, FIU has not defeated a Power 5 team.

