With Arkansas' spring football practice starting on March 9, it's time to begin previewing positions for the 2023 Razorbacks.

The Hogs currently sit with 76 scholarship players going into spring ball, which leaves nine open spots to fill when the transfer portal opens back up in May.

Head coach Sam Pittman's squad lost a lot as far as numbers go, but few played a significant amount during their time in Fayetteville. Arkansas added the nation's No. 20 2023 freshman class on Rivals with 20 incoming freshman, and it also added 10 talented transfers from the transfer portal.

We continue our spring preview with a position group that will feature a super senior and young players with plenty of talent...