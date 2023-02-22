Arkansas Football 2023 Spring Preview: Tight End
With Arkansas' spring football practice starting on March 9, it's time to begin previewing positions for the 2023 Razorbacks.
The Hogs currently sit with 76 scholarship players going into spring ball, which leaves nine open spots to fill when the transfer portal opens back up in May.
Head coach Sam Pittman's squad lost a lot as far as numbers go, but few played a significant amount during their time in Fayetteville. Arkansas added the nation's No. 20 2023 freshman class on Rivals with 20 incoming freshman, and it also added 10 talented transfers from the transfer portal.
We continue our spring preview with a position group that will feature a super senior and young players with plenty of talent...
Returning: Nathan Bax (super senior), Ty Washington (redshirt freshman)
Newcomers: Luke Hasz (freshman), Shamar Easter (freshman, enrolling after spring semester)
(only looking at scholarship players)
After losing tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who took the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, the Hogs saw starting tight end Trey Knox depart as well.
During his first full season as a tight end in 2022, Knox caught 26 passes for 296 yards and five scores. Alongside Knox was Nathan Bax and Hudson Henry, who combined to record seven catches for 43 yards.
Henry has moved on from his football career, while Bax is back for his final year of eligibility. He will be a veteran in a tight end room that features a group of interesting young prospects that can make an impact early.
Included in that group is redshirt freshman Ty Washington, who caught a touchdown in Arkansas' Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. The Hogs also have a pair of four-star freshmen in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter (won't enroll until the summer), who were convinced by new tight ends coach Morgan Turner to hold firm in their pledge to the Razorbacks.
Here's an in-depth breakdown of the Hogs' tight end room ahead of spring practice:
