FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 2 game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

There were no changes from the team's Week 1 depth chart, which means there are still plenty of positions with an "OR" between players. After the 56-13 win over Western Carolina, the team learned some things, but there are still position battles ongoing.

The top battle seems to be left tackle between Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel. Chamblee earned the start against Western Carolina, but Manuel also played 20 snaps.

While Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is listed as a starting linebacker with an "OR" between him and Jaheim Thomas, Paul will have to sit out the first half against Kent State after being ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday's game against Western Carolina.

Another "OR" is between Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson at the slot receiver spot. Wilson earned the start in Week 1 and he scored the team's first touchdown on a 65-yard screen pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Left guard Brady Latham is listed as the starting left guard, as expected, but Latham didn't make the trip to Little Rock for the Western Carolina game due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday that he's hoping to have Latham back at practice Monday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Kent State, which is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: