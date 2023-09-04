Arkansas football official depth chart for Kent State game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 2 game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
There were no changes from the team's Week 1 depth chart, which means there are still plenty of positions with an "OR" between players. After the 56-13 win over Western Carolina, the team learned some things, but there are still position battles ongoing.
The top battle seems to be left tackle between Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel. Chamblee earned the start against Western Carolina, but Manuel also played 20 snaps.
While Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is listed as a starting linebacker with an "OR" between him and Jaheim Thomas, Paul will have to sit out the first half against Kent State after being ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday's game against Western Carolina.
Another "OR" is between Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson at the slot receiver spot. Wilson earned the start in Week 1 and he scored the team's first touchdown on a 65-yard screen pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Left guard Brady Latham is listed as the starting left guard, as expected, but Latham didn't make the trip to Little Rock for the Western Carolina game due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday that he's hoping to have Latham back at practice Monday.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Kent State, which is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Luke Hasz
|
Francis Sherman
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Tyrone Broden
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Davion Dozier
|
Dazmin James
|
WR
|
Isaiah Sategna OR Jaedon Wilson
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Cameron Ball
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr. or Jaheim Thomas
|
Brooks Both
|
|
LB
|
Jordan Crook
|
Brad Spence
|
|
HOG
|
Lorando Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
Jaylon Braxton OR Kee'yon Stewart
|
|
S
|
Hudson Clark OR Jayden Johnson
|
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
LaDarrius Bishop OR Kee'yon Stewart
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens