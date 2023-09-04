News More News
Arkansas football official depth chart for Kent State game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 2 game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

There were no changes from the team's Week 1 depth chart, which means there are still plenty of positions with an "OR" between players. After the 56-13 win over Western Carolina, the team learned some things, but there are still position battles ongoing.

The top battle seems to be left tackle between Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel. Chamblee earned the start against Western Carolina, but Manuel also played 20 snaps.

While Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is listed as a starting linebacker with an "OR" between him and Jaheim Thomas, Paul will have to sit out the first half against Kent State after being ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday's game against Western Carolina.

Another "OR" is between Isaiah Sategna and Jaedon Wilson at the slot receiver spot. Wilson earned the start in Week 1 and he scored the team's first touchdown on a 65-yard screen pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Left guard Brady Latham is listed as the starting left guard, as expected, but Latham didn't make the trip to Little Rock for the Western Carolina game due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sam Pittman said Saturday that he's hoping to have Latham back at practice Monday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Kent State, which is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Luke Hasz

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Isaiah Sategna OR Jaedon Wilson

Bryce Stephens


LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Cameron Ball

Anthony Booker Jr.

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr. or Jaheim Thomas

Brooks Both


LB

Jordan Crook

Brad Spence


HOG

Lorando Johnson

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Jaheim Singletary

Jaylon Braxton OR Kee'yon Stewart


S

Hudson Clark OR Jayden Johnson



S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Dwight McGlothern

LaDarrius Bishop OR Kee'yon Stewart
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

Official Week 2 Depth Chart

