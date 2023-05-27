Louisville transfer El Ellis was one of a handful Razorback players who still had a decision to make regarding his pro career, but that changed Saturday when it was reported that the graduate transfer has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and is set to return to college.

Ellis was the Razorbacks' fifth portal addition when he committed on April 17. As a 6-foot-3, 180 pound senior in 2022-23, Ellis started every game and averaged a team-high 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Cardinals. He shot 41.0% from the field, 31.9% from three and 81.0% from the free throw line.

The native of Durham, North Carolina, scored double-digits in 28 of Louisville's 32 games last season. He topped 20 points on 13 occasions and he scored 30+ twice. Ellis scored career-high 33 points with five assists at Miami, who made it to the Final Four, on Feb. 11 to become first Louisville player with those stats since Darrell Griffith in the 1980 Final Four.

Ellis did run into head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21, when he scored 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and recorded seven turnovers during an 80-54 loss to the Hogs.

With his decision, Ellis is the second Arkansas player to withdraw his name from the draft. Houston guard Tramon Mark withdrew his name from the draft on Tuesday. The Razorbacks are still awaiting decisions from Jordan Walsh and Davonte Davis, who have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft or keep their name in the draft.