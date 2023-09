A product of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Parker is ranked the No. 236 player in the class of 2025, according to Rivals, and he holds offers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Nebraska and others.

Arkansas added a third commitment to its 2025 class Friday as four-star running back Jamarion Parker called the Hogs.

Parker is the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri in the 2025 class. He released a top-7 on June 22 that included Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State and Louisville.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith continues his impressive run recruiting his position, as Parker is the third four-star running back in the last two recruiting cycles to join the fold.

The Hogs now have three recruits committed in the class of 2025, as Parker joins in-state commits Grayson Wilson and Marcus Wimberly.