The Hogs got some good news on the recruiting front after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday in Fayetteville, as 2025 kicker Evan Noel committed to the Razorbacks.

Kohl’s ranks Noel as the No. 1 kicker in the country in the 2025 class. He chose the Hogs over an offer from Ole Miss.

Noel made the announcement on his X/Twitter account.