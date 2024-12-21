Arkansas lands transfer defensive back from Eastern Michigan

As a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior this season, Scandrett recorded 55 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections. Scandrett took an official visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

A native of Lovejoy, Georgia, Scandrett was named a 2024 Preseason Athlon Sports All-MAC First Team Defense player prior to the season. He will have one year of eligibility left with Arkansas.

According to Pro Football Focus, Scandrett logged 590 snaps and a 72.9 overall grade on defense this season. His coverage grade of 77.7 was the best of any Eastern Michigan defender in 2024.

2024: Earned 2024 Preseason Athlon Sports All-MAC First Team Defense…

2023: Played in all 13 games and started in 12… Selected to wear the 0 jersey for the Buffalo game (Nov. 21)… Finished the year with 59 tackles, including 31 solo stops… Picked off two passes, including one each against UMass (Sept. 9) for 22 yards and Central Michigan (Sept. 30) for no return… Added one pass breakup in the 68 Venture Bowl game against South Alabama…

2022: Participated In all 13 games… Recorded 44 tackles (27 solo, 17 assisted)… Snagged his first collegiate interception, returning the ball 34 yards as well as tabbing his first career pass break-up against Ball State (Oct. 22)… Swatted down another pass versus Central Michigan (Nov. 25)…

2021: Appeared in three games for the Green and White... Recorded his first collegiate tackle against Saint Francis (Sept. 3)... Added three additional tackles in the team’s game at Wisconsin (Sept. 11)...

HIGH SCHOOL: Attended Lovejoy High School where he played under Head Coach Edgar Carson as a Wildcat... Played both ways for the team as a wide receiver and defensive back... In 2020, tallied 48 tackles, nine breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown... Selected all-region... Caught a 53-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie with Tucker in a region 4-6A game... The win was the first-ever over Tucker and helped Lovejoy improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2011... Selected to play in the rising seniors game featuring players from Georgia versus Florida...

PERSONAL: Full Name: Quentavius D’shaun Scandrett... Father of Skai Scandrett… Son of Vincent and Antoinette Scandrett... Has two brothers, Dontrez and Tramius... Biology major.