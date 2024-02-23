Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class. With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure. HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season. Next up, we will look at three-star linebacker Justin Logan out of Marietta, Georgia.

Ranked as the 52nd overall prospect in the state of Georgia and 21st at his position, Logan received offers from programs like Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, South Carolina, UCF and others before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on Aug. 2, 2023. A former high school wide receiver, Logan has the length, speed and power to make a difference at the Power Five level with his ability to cover and rush the passer. On a visit to Fayetteville last year, Logan noted the program's culture as to why he enjoyed Arkansas. "I chose Arkansas because of the atmosphere,” Logan said. “It's in the best the SEC. The coaching staff is just like family. They showed love to every player that walked in no matter their recruiting status. I walked in and felt it." Standing at 6-foot-2, 213-pounds, Logan has a projectable frame and is perfectly suited for defensive coordinator Travis William's aggressive style of defense. The two already have a solid bond formed between them. “He really stood out,” Logan said. “A great guy and a great coach. Everyone on the coaching staff talked about how great he is as a coach and just how much respect he has. Even the players. So coach (Williams) was definitely a deciding factor between all these schools." As a senior, Logan finished with 52 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception while helping Kell High School to a 9-2 overall record. Logan will join a dangerously thin linebacker room led by returning players like Brad Spence and Alex Sanford and newcomers like Xavian Sorey Jr., Bradley Shaw and Wyatt Simmons.