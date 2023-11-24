Arkansas-North Carolina TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) will face off against head coach Hubert Davis and the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) in each teams' final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Friday.
Both programs dropped their seminfinal matchups on Thursday, as North Carolina lost to a talented Villanova squad 83-81 while the Razorbacks lost to Memphis 84-79.
North Carolina enters the contest with strong metrics as the nation's No. 17 team, according to KenPom. Arkansas currently sits at No. 38 after the loss to the Tigers.
"Just focus on North Carolina," Arkansas guard Davonte Davis said after the loss to Memphis. "We know who we play now. Start scouting them tonight and we’ve got a fast turnaround tomorrow. Just scout them and do the best we can to contain what they have on their end. We’ll come tomorrow and try to play and win."
Arkansas and North Carolina are very familiar with each other, especially in tournament settings. The last time both teams played each other was in the 2017-18 Phil Knight Invitational, where the Hogs lost 87-68. The Hogs are 3-7 all-time against the Tar Heels.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Tar Heels and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Imperial Arena - Paradise Island, Bahamas
Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN APP
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
North Carolina players to know
#4 - G RJ Davis - Sr., 6' 0”, 180 lbs.
Stats per game: 29.3 min, 14.0 points, 2,8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 42.0 fg%, 32.0 3fg%
#55 - F Harrison Ingram - Jr., 6'7", 235 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.0 min, 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.8 blocks, 44.2 fg%, 44.4 3fg%
#3 - G Cormac Ryan - Sr., 6'5", 195 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.5 min, 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.8 turnovers, 1.0 blocks, 27.3 fg%, 27.3 3fg%
#5 - F Armando Bacot - Sr., 6'11", 240 lbs.
Stats per game: 25.5 min, 19.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0,8 turnovers, 2.0 blocks, 57.1 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#24 - F Jae'Lyn Withers - Sr., 6'9", 215 lbs.
Stats per game: 16.3 min, 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 1.0 blocks, 61.5 fg%, 50.0 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +150
North Carolina: -170
Spread:
Arkansas: +3.5 (-110)
North Carolina: -3.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 153.5 (-115)
UNDER 153.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 75.5 (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 75.5 (-115)
North Carolina OVER 78.5 (-115)
North Carolina UNDER 78.5 (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
El Ellis to get OVER 3.5 points and OVER 3.5 assists: +175
Jeremiah Davenport to get OVER 2.5 points and OVER 0.5 rebounds: +155
Joseph Pinion to get OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 assists: +180
Arkansas to make OVER 26.5 FGs and have OVER 33.5 rebounds: +230
Chandler Lawson to get OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +200
Davonte Davis to get OVER 10.5 points and OVER 3.5 turnovers: +260
Makhi Mitchell to get OVER 3.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +260
Tramon Mark to get OVER 12.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +260
Arkansas FG percentage to be OVER 47.5 and to have OVER 15.5 turnovers: +300
Layden Blocker to get OVER 5.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +375
Trevon Brazile to get OVER 12.5 points and OVER 9.5 rebounds: +300
Khalif Battle to get OVER 17.5 points and OVER 3.5 turnovers: +400
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Layden Blocker to get OVER 5.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds (+375)
In his first start of the season against Memphis, freshman Layden Blocker continued to impress with nine points and three rebounds in 27 minutes.
With El Ellis' recent struggles and Tramon Mark's consistent foul trouble, Blocker should see a good amount of action against the Tar Heels.
An excellent hustle player, Blocker usually finds himself in position to grab rebounds and is good at finding ways to get to the rim. The only worry is if he'll get enough playing time to hit these marks — but if he does — these odds are too great to pass up.
