The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) will face off against head coach Hubert Davis and the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) in each teams' final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Friday.

Both programs dropped their seminfinal matchups on Thursday, as North Carolina lost to a talented Villanova squad 83-81 while the Razorbacks lost to Memphis 84-79.

North Carolina enters the contest with strong metrics as the nation's No. 17 team, according to KenPom. Arkansas currently sits at No. 38 after the loss to the Tigers.

"Just focus on North Carolina," Arkansas guard Davonte Davis said after the loss to Memphis. "We know who we play now. Start scouting them tonight and we’ve got a fast turnaround tomorrow. Just scout them and do the best we can to contain what they have on their end. We’ll come tomorrow and try to play and win."

Arkansas and North Carolina are very familiar with each other, especially in tournament settings. The last time both teams played each other was in the 2017-18 Phil Knight Invitational, where the Hogs lost 87-68. The Hogs are 3-7 all-time against the Tar Heels.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Tar Heels and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen: