The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) dropped their second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis to the Memphis Tigers (5-0) on Thursday in the first matchup between the two teams since 2003, 84-79.

Khalif Battle was the leading scorer for the Razorbacks, pouring in 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Davonte Davis (15), Trevon Brazile (13) and Tramon Mark (12) joined him in double-figure scoring.

The matchup was likely the toughest the Hogs have faced since the charity exhibition against Purdue, and for most of the game they held their own, but the Tigers were able to extend their lead behind the scoring of Tigers guard David Jones, who finished with 36 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the contest.

Arkansas actually won the rebound battle in the game, out rebounding the Tigers 33-24. Turnovers were an issue, though, as the Hogs committed 18 while the Tigers committed 13.

Here are the highlights from Thursday's loss to Memphis.