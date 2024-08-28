PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas offense could be preparing for explosion vs. UAPB

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Arguably the most highly-anticipated aspect of Arkansas' 2024 football team is the offensive side of the ball led by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who could be preparing for an offensive barrage Thursday against UAPB that could cover a nearly 50-point spread on most sportsbooks.

Razorback fans are very familiar with Petrino, who served as Arkansas' head coach from 2008-11. Many of the Hog faithful will remember when Petrino opened the 2011 season with back-to-back games of 50-plus points, and most are hoping he'll do the same Thursday.

READ: Size Comparison - How Arkansas and UAPB stack up

It's safe to say that a majority of the players on this year's Arkansas team didn't have a full grasp of how popular Petrino is in the Natural State, but they've been educated to this point, and they're expecting an offensive explosion to open the year with Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green running the show.

"(Green's) going to drop bombs," left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. said Tuesday. "You can best believe that. I think the confidence he’s gained through the fall camp and just kind of reaching this peak of we’re hitting on all cylinders right now, the offense is flowing, we’re out there having fun, we’re scoring, so you guys are going to see an exciting show coming this Thursday and a lot of deep balls."

VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - UAPB week

Green has a 6-foot-6 frame, he runs 22 miles per hour and he can throw the ball 70 yards, according to backup quarterback Malachi Singleton. A native of Lewisville, Texas, Green threw for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season with Boise State, plus he added 436 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

"I’m just taking everything in," Green said. "We just had meeting with Petrino and this is going to be your first game, your first play. We already got our first play and what we’re going to do. He’s like, ‘This is gonna be your first play as a Hog.’ I’m just going to take everything in. I’ve heard a lot about it. I’ve heard positive things and a passionate fan base so I’m just excited for that first kickoff and hearing the calling of the Hogs."

The last time Petrino coached at War Memorial Stadium was a 44-17 win over Mississippi State for the Razorbacks on Nov. 19, 2011. Former quarterback Tyler Wilson threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

ALSO READ: Arkansas closing practices for ‘critical’ 2024 season

According to Green, this year's group of Arkansas quarterbacks have seen plenty of tape from Petrino's old Razorback teams at War Memorial Stadium. Legendary quarterback Ryan Mallett, who tragically passed away in June 2023, is often on those highlights.

"When we watch our install takes, when we watch plays, it’s in that stadium," Green said. "The LSU (game in 2010) with Mallett and everybody he’s coached. Just the thing I’ve taken from him this whole game week is just the preparation that he has.

"When he walked in on Monday, he already had the game plan and what we were gonna do. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, okay.' So that just causes me to be prepared every single day, because I don’t got no excuse. The plays that we’re running are the plays that we’re running."

RELATED: Comparing Arkansas' Week 1 starters to last year

While Petrino will have likely as much freedom calling plays as he wants, head coach Sam Pittman will have the opportunity to give his opinion. Last time Pittman coached the Hogs against UAPB in 2021, his team scored 45 points in the first half and then he called off the dogs for a scoreless second half.

Whether or not the Razorbacks cover the spread, which is currently 48.5 points on BetSaracen, is to be determined. It sounds like they're not really worried about it, anyways.

"We don't really look into that kind of stuff," Carmona said. "With Petrino's offense, in our mind it's just score, score, score. So who cares what the (point spread) says? We're out here just trying to score and put up points on that board."

Arkansas and UAPB are set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff Thursday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

