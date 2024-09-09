FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 3 matchup against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC).

Following the heartbreaking 39-31 double-overtime loss at Oklahoma State over the weekend, the Razorbacks made a few small changes to the depth chart.

At kicker, there is now an "OR" between Kyle Ramsey and Matthew Shipley. Ramsey, a transfer from Abilene Christian, went 1-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a game-tying 45-yarder to send the game to overtime in the loss at Oklahoma State. A transfer from Hawaii, Shipley has not attempted a kick yet this season.

There's still an "OR" between three players at one of the starting cornerback spots. Jaheim Singletary, Marquise Robinson and Kee'yon Stewart were the three names, despite the fact that Singletary (73 snaps) and Stewart (41 snaps) were the only two of that trio to play Saturday.

At running back, junior Rashod Dubinion is still listed as the fourth running back on the depth chart. A knee injury seems to be the reason for that, as Dubinion did not play any snaps at Oklahoma State.

Former wide receiver Jaedon Wilson is no longer listed on the depth chart after he announced Friday that he's stepping away from the team.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the physical game against the Cowboys.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against UAB, which is set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville: