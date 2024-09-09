PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas' official depth chart for UAB game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 3 matchup against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC).

Following the heartbreaking 39-31 double-overtime loss at Oklahoma State over the weekend, the Razorbacks made a few small changes to the depth chart.

At kicker, there is now an "OR" between Kyle Ramsey and Matthew Shipley. Ramsey, a transfer from Abilene Christian, went 1-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a game-tying 45-yarder to send the game to overtime in the loss at Oklahoma State. A transfer from Hawaii, Shipley has not attempted a kick yet this season.

There's still an "OR" between three players at one of the starting cornerback spots. Jaheim Singletary, Marquise Robinson and Kee'yon Stewart were the three names, despite the fact that Singletary (73 snaps) and Stewart (41 snaps) were the only two of that trio to play Saturday.

At running back, junior Rashod Dubinion is still listed as the fourth running back on the depth chart. A knee injury seems to be the reason for that, as Dubinion did not play any snaps at Oklahoma State.

Former wide receiver Jaedon Wilson is no longer listed on the depth chart after he announced Friday that he's stepping away from the team.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the physical game against the Cowboys.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against UAB, which is set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville:

Offense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Patrick Kutas OR E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence

Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

Special Teams

Position First Team Second Team

K

Kyle Ramsey OR Matthew Shipley

N/A

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

