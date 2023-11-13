Arkansas-Old Dominion TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (2-0) will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) on Monday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on the SEC Network Plus.
Led by 11th-year head coach Jeff Jones, the Monarchs finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-12 (11-7 Sun Belt) record.
Heading into the season, the Bulldogs were selected to finish third in the Sun Belt by the league's media. Old Dominion had one player selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Chaunce Jenkins, who was placed on the All-Sun Belt First Team.
After starting their season off with a 71-57 win over VA Wesleyan, the Monarchs dropped their most recent matchup to Ball State, 73-68. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Old Dominion following the Hogs' win over Gardner-Webb.
"(Tyrone) Williams from Oregon is a really good player," Musselman said. "Like I said, they have an all-league guard that’s really good. They play small. They play really fast. Transition defense is going to be really, really important. Moving the ball as quick as possible will be extremely important. Keeping the dribble-drive in front of us is going to be the key to the game. We can’t give up dribble-drive, straight-line drives because they are really good attackers off the bounce."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Monarchs and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Streaming: SEC Network Plus / Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Old Dominion players to know
#2 - G Chaunce Jenkins - Jr., 6'4", 173 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.5 min, 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5assists, 0.5 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 53.6 fg%, 42.9 3fg%
#0 - G Vasean Allette - Fr., 6'3", 175 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.0 min, 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 50.0 fg%, 20.0 3fg%
#11 - F Dani Pounds - Fr., 6' 7”, 220 lbs.
Stats per game: 12.5 min, 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 60.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#1 - G Jason Wade - Sr., 6'4", 218 lbs.
Stats per game: 21.5 min, 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 40.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#55 - G Bryce Baker - So., 6'5", 190 lbs.
Stats per game: 25.5 min, 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 44.4 fg%, 28.6 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Spread:
Arkansas: -20.5 (-105)
Old Dominion: +20.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 143.5 points (-105)
UNDER 143.5 points (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 81.5 points (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 81.5 points (-110)
Old Dominion OVER 61.5 points (-115)
Old Dominion UNDER 61.5 points (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas to average a FG percentage OVER 49.5 and OVER 8.5 3PTs made: -125
Arkansas to make OVER 29.5 FGs and make OVER 15.5 free throws: -115
Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 total rebounds: +135
Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 points scored and OVER 3.5 total assists: +150
Denijay Harris OVER 1.5 points scored and OVER 3.5 total rebounds: +100
El Ellis OVER 10.5 points scored and OVER 3.5 total rebounds: +150
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 3.5 points scored and OVER 0.5 blocked shots: +175
Joseph Pinion OVER 6.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +150
Khalif Batle OVER 19.5 points scored and OVER 4.5 free throws made: +120
Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 blocked shots: +145
Jalen Graham OVER 5.5 points scored and OVER 5.5 total rebounds: +200
Layden Blocker OVER 3.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 total assists: +210
Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 total rebounds: +200
Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 blocked shots: +200
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: El Ellis OVER 10.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds (+150)
Ellis played much better against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs last Friday than he did in the season-opener against Alcorn State, as he totaled 13 points to go along with six rebounds.
Musselman has pushed for his guards to rebound the ball more, and I think Ellis get grab four against an Old Dominion team that ranks 115th nationally in rebounds per game.
The point total is managable, as he played 32 minutes against the Bulldogs and should continue playing at a high rate with Musselman looking to restrict the rotation down.
