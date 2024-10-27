Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Mississippi State 2024 - Offense

in other news
VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69
John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.
We continue HawgBeat's series of analyzing Arkansas' games through the lens of Pro Football Focus after the Razorbacks' 58-25 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.
The analytics from PFF keep track of grades for each player on a scale of 0-100. The website goes further into depth on specific grades, but for the purpose of this story, we will just look at offensive grades.
Here are the grades on the offensive side of the ball from the Mississippi State game...
(NOTE: These are premium stats, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)
Team Grades
~Overall: 87.6
~Offense: 88.4
~Passing: 94.3
~Pass blocking: 90.6
~Receiving: 83.2
~Running: 76.6
~Run blocking: 58.5
