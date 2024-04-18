The Arkansas football team lost another player to the transfer portal on Thursday, as HawgBeat can confirm that punter Max Fletcher will be exiting the program.

A 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, Fletcher had a breakout season in the SEC last year after he punted 59 times for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards (46.9 average).

He was named All-SEC Second Team after pinning a fourth-best 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and was the first Arkansas punter to receive All-SEC recognition since Dylan Breeding in 2012.

As a freshman, Fletcher played in nine games and punted 38 times for an average of 37.5 yards. He booted three punts that traveled 50+ yards plus, but his debut campaign was marked with inconsistency.

Following Fletcher's expected departure, Arkansas now sits with 77 scholarship players on the roster. The max limit a team can have is 85 scholarship players, so Arkansas can add eight more over the coming months ahead of the fall.

