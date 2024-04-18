Arkansas punter Max Fletcher enters transfer portal
The Arkansas football team lost another player to the transfer portal on Thursday, as HawgBeat can confirm that punter Max Fletcher will be exiting the program.
A 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, Fletcher had a breakout season in the SEC last year after he punted 59 times for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards (46.9 average).
He was named All-SEC Second Team after pinning a fourth-best 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and was the first Arkansas punter to receive All-SEC recognition since Dylan Breeding in 2012.
As a freshman, Fletcher played in nine games and punted 38 times for an average of 37.5 yards. He booted three punts that traveled 50+ yards plus, but his debut campaign was marked with inconsistency.
Following Fletcher's expected departure, Arkansas now sits with 77 scholarship players on the roster. The max limit a team can have is 85 scholarship players, so Arkansas can add eight more over the coming months ahead of the fall.
Ray Guy Award Watch List
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in nine games during his first campaign with the Razorbacks, punting 38 times for an average of 37.5 yards … Booted three punts of 50+ yards, including a career-best 51 yards … Had 14 of his 38 punts fair caught and 14 inside the 20-yard line … Punted six times for 231 yards in his collegiate debut, a win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) and his brother Mason, who punts for the Bearcats … Three punts for 107 yards vs. South Carolina (Sept. 10) … Averaged 35.7 yards over three punts against Missouri State (Sept. 17) … His six punts vs. Texas A&M went for 218 yards (36.3 ypp) … Career-high eight punts vs. Alabama averaged 42.5 yards … Punted once at Mississippi State for 25 yards and once vs. LSU for 31 yards … Four punts for 137 yards (34.3 ypp) in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Averaged 37 yards per punt on six punts in win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28).
PRIOR TO ARKANSAS: Rated the No. 5 punter in the national recruiting class by 247Sports … Product of ProKick Australia in Melbourne, Australia … Coached by Nathan Chapman and John Smith.
PERSONAL: Son of Dustin and Suzanne Fletcher … Has one brother, Mason … Father, Dustin, played 23 years of Australian rules football in the Australian Football League, playing all 23 seasons for Essendon Football Club and representing Australia in international competitions … Brother, Mason, is the starting punter at Cincinnati … Born October 9, 2002.