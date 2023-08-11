A day after news came out that Western Kentucky transfer defensive back AJ Brathwaite Jr. is no longer with the team, head coach Sam Pittman has filled his 85th scholarship spot by awarding redshirt sophomore Josh Street a scholarship.

The Bentonville native posted via Instagram with the caption "All Glory To God! Hard work pays off!" and a team spokesperson confirmed the news to HawgBeat on Friday.

Street is a product of Bentonville High School and he is entering his third season with the Razorbacks. He played a total of 79 special teams snaps — primarily on punt coverage — across his first two seasons in Fayetteville, according to Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, Street has been playing above the level of a walk-on to this point in fall camp. Pittman went as far as to say Thursday that Street would be the 10th offensive lineman in a two-deep rotation. During Friday's practice, Street lined up as the second team left guard during the 11-on-11 fastball period.

Street is the 16th scholarship offensive lineman for the Razorbacks.