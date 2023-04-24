With spring football wrapped up, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have turned their full attention to the recruiting trail, which produced five commitments over the weekend.

Four of the five were part of the 2024 recruiting class, while one was a transfer commitment from North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms. The addition of the 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end pushed Arkansas' 2023 projected scholarship count to 78, which means the Razorbacks still have seven open scholarships to fill.

Pittman spoke during the spring about positions they might target in the transfer portal and that included linebacker, tight end, safety, defensive tackle and potentially an offensive lineman that can also snap the ball.

The Head Hog mentioned on March 15 that safety and defensive tackle were the team's two thinnest positions. Arkansas gained a pledge from Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. on April 13, but it could potentially use another interior defensive lineman.

The only other transfer addition the Razorbacks gained that didn't participate in the spring was Georgia transfer defensive back Jaheim Singletary, who was a five-star corner recruit in the 2022 class.

Arkansas has seen just one scholarship player — wide receiver Landon Rogers — depart for the transfer portal since the end of spring.

Check out a full list of the Razorbacks' projected scholarship roster for the fall, which is sure to be updated as more transfers can commit during the open portal window, which runs through Sunday: