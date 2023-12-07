According to Pro Football Focus, Stephens finished the 2023-24 season with an overall grade of 57.9. PFF graded him out with a 46.8 in 2021 and 64.0 in 2022.

A former three-star prospect in the 2021 class according to Rivals, Stephens has played sparingly during his three years with the Razorbacks. Across 20 games, he’s recorded 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown during his career in Fayetteville.

2022 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman, seeing action with the offense and on special teams … Posted career-bests with nine receptions, 109 yards and his first career touchdown … Returned 15 punts for 149 yards (9.93 avg) and a touchdown as the team’s primary punt returner … Made a game-turning play with an 82-yard punt return to put Arkansas in the lead in the fourth quarter of win vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17), to-taling 105 punt return yards on three returns – the eighth-most in a single game by a Razorback and the 10th-most by a team in a single game … Hauled in two passes, including a career-long 54-yard bomb, for 59 yards and his first career touchdown at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Snagged a pair of passes for 11 yards in win at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Two receptions for 12 yards vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) … Logged his first rushing attempt as a Razorback, gaining 21 yards on a reverse to go with one catch for 17 yards in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28).

2021 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in four games and redshirted … According to Pro Football Focus, played in 44 snaps with 34 on offense and 10 on special teams … Hauled in first collegiate reception and finished the game with three catches for five yards in Outback Bowl win over Penn State (Jan. 1).

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Ranked the No. 86 wide receiver in his class by Rivals … Rated the No. 8 player in Oklahoma by Rivals … Played wide receiver for head coach Jeff Horrocks at John Marshall High School … As a senior, played in eight games, making 32 catches for 686 yards (21.4 ypc) and nine touchdowns … His junior year, made 21 grabs for 416 yards (19.8 ypc) and six touchdowns in nine games … Also ran 11 times for 224 yards (20.4 ypc) and three touchdowns … Hauled in 43 receptions for 1,004 yards (23.3 ypc) and 15 touchdowns in 11 games as a sophomore … Also competed in track and field in 100m and 200m events … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa, Iowa State, Nebraska and others.

PERSONAL: Born June 28, 2002.