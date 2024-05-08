Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn didn't fully commit to keeping the No. 5 Razorbacks' same starting rotation ahead of this weekend's series against the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

"We’re not sure on it right now," Van Horn said after Monday's Swatter's Club luncheon. "We’re going to make sure that everybody is good to go and have some conversations and then kind of go from there."

Ace left-hander Hagen Smith and junior righty Brady Tygart have started a game in each of the 12 weekends of baseball the Hogs have played this year, while Texas Tech transfer Mason Molina has started on 11 weekends as he missed the Florida series (April 26-27) due to an ankle injury.

One thing is for sure — Smith is pitching Friday no matter what. The nation's best pitcher, Smith owns a 9-0 record with a 1.36 ERA, 125 strikeouts and 25 walks in 66.0 innings pitched this year.

"He's been amazing," Van Horn said Monday. "He's one of the best pitchers I've ever seen at this level. There's been guys that go through college that have pitched in the big leagues for 20 years and won Cy Young Awards that are not better than what he's doing. Not better than him."