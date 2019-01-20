Arkansas Tight End Commit Hudson Henry Ready to Get to Work
Arkansas hosted seven official visitors this weekend with just a couple weeks left until the regular national signing period and part of the group was an in-state stud who's no stranger to the campus. Arkansas 4-star tight end commit Hudson Henry came to campus with his teammate, PWO WR offer John David White, and had a great time getting to know his future teammates better.
"It was amazing," Henry said. "Friday we got here and met up and had a little get together. Then we went out to Catfish Hole. That was a fun experience. I had never been there there before. Next day we kinda just tour the facility. It's not like I've been there a 1,000 times, but it was just nice to kinda get a new perspective on it with a lot of the guys I'm gonna be with. We just kinda clowned around, joked around with each other. It was fun to get to know all of them. I don't think I had ever met Treylon (Burks) before. Kinda got to know him. It was just good to get to meet all those guys and have a good time with them."
The 2019 class couldn't be more important for the future of this program and Chad Morris expects them to band together to turn the team around after a 2-10 season.
"As we were touring the facilities, we just thought about what we could do to help up here, what kind of energy we could bring and what kind of class we could be for this university," Henry said. "That was pretty cool to just be able to talk about that with them."
It was a rather negative week for Henry as he fell over 100 spots in the Rivals rankings, but his official visit to top off the week helped him look towards the future.
"I'm ready to just keep my head down, go to work and be the best possible player that I can be," Henry said. "I'm just trying to outwork everybody. If there is one thing people can describe me at the end of the day it's that I'm a very hard worker. People are doubting me. People are saying I'm not gonna be the best or whatever. I'm not gonna let it get me down. I'm just gonna use that as a building block for me to come up here and be the best possible tight end I can be."
Getting the in-state signee to sign on February 6 was not an easy task for the Razorback staff. It came down to the wire between the Hogs and Stanford but in the end they won him over with the legacy of joining his older brothers in wearing the uniform. Now, Henry is helping the staff convince his teammate, JD White, that Arkansas is the best place to be.
"Selfishly I want him to come here, but I want him to do what is best for him. If that is not here then it's not here. I want to a 100-percent his fan. If he does come here I want to drive him to do that. I will be so, so happy."
Henry will sign soon and join the team this summer. He's the only tight end in the 2019 class and one of 14 4-star commits. Arkansas's 2019 class currently has all 29 spots filled but they're still waiting to sign several commits.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.