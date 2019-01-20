Arkansas hosted seven official visitors this weekend with just a couple weeks left until the regular national signing period and part of the group was an in-state stud who's no stranger to the campus. Arkansas 4-star tight end commit Hudson Henry came to campus with his teammate, PWO WR offer John David White, and had a great time getting to know his future teammates better.

"It was amazing," Henry said. "Friday we got here and met up and had a little get together. Then we went out to Catfish Hole. That was a fun experience. I had never been there there before. Next day we kinda just tour the facility. It's not like I've been there a 1,000 times, but it was just nice to kinda get a new perspective on it with a lot of the guys I'm gonna be with. We just kinda clowned around, joked around with each other. It was fun to get to know all of them. I don't think I had ever met Treylon (Burks) before. Kinda got to know him. It was just good to get to meet all those guys and have a good time with them."

The 2019 class couldn't be more important for the future of this program and Chad Morris expects them to band together to turn the team around after a 2-10 season.

"As we were touring the facilities, we just thought about what we could do to help up here, what kind of energy we could bring and what kind of class we could be for this university," Henry said. "That was pretty cool to just be able to talk about that with them."