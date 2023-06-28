The Arkansas basketball team will host the Duke Blue Devils in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge during the 2023-24 season.

The game will tipoff at 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 29. All ACC/SEC Challenge games will be broadcast on the ESPN platforms.

Arkansas last played Duke in the 2022 Elite Eight, a game the Blue Devils won 78-69. The all-time series is even at 2-2, with the Razorbacks' last win being a 76-72 victory over Duke in the 1994 national championship game.

The only time the two teams have met in a non-NCAA Tournament game was on Nov. 21, 1990 in the Preseason NIT. The then-No. 2 Razorbacks beat then-No. 6 Duke, 98-88.

The matchup will mark the first time Arkansas has ever played Duke at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

"We are excited as a program to host such a storied program as Duke," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "It’s a great opportunity for our fans to see a premier game in November. Our players and coaching staff have incredible respect for Duke’s history and current team. We recognize Duke will be a preseason number one team in many polls. What a great early test and challenge for our team prior to SEC play.”

For the past 23 years, ACC teams have participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and teams from the SEC have played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge since 2013.

The ACC/SEC Challenge will feature 28 games across men's and women's basketball, until Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC and the event expands to 30 games. All of the 28 games this fall are set to be televised on ESPN.

Arkansas' last regular season game against an ACC team was on Nov. 21 of last year against Louisville in the Maui Invitational. Arkansas secured an 80-54 win over the Cardinals and freshman star Anthony Black led the team with 26 points and six assists.