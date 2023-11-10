Arkansas vs Auburn: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) at 3:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: Live on the SEC Network and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: -135
Auburn: +115
Spread:
Arkansas: -2.5, -115
Auburn: +2.5, -105
Totals
Total Points:
OVER 47.5 (-115)
UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 24.5 (+100)
Arkansas UNDER 24.5 (-120)
Auburn OVER 22.5 (-115)
Auburn UNDER 22.5 (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas -2.5 & OVER 48.5 total points: +260
Double R Props
Isaac TeSlaa OVER 3.5 receptions and OVER 27.5 receiving yards: +175
Rocket Sanders OVER 69.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +100
Tyrone Broden OVER 2.5 receptions and OVER 19.5 receiving yards: +175
AJ Green OVER 24.5 rushing yards and OVER 10.5 receiving yards: +200
Arkansas total offense OVER 357.5 yards and OVER 154.5 rushing yards: +250
Cam Little OVER 1.5 FGs made and longest FG OVER 45.5 yards: +250
Chris Paul Jr. OVER 6.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +275
Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +275
KJ Jefferson OVER 49.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +275
Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +275
Max Fletcher OVER 46.5 yards punting average and OVER 1.5 punts inside 20: +250
Jaedon Wilson OVER 1.5 receptions and OVER 20.5 receiving yards: +300
Dwight McGlothern OVER 3.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 pass breakups: +400
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Cam Little OVER 1.5 FG's made and longest FG over 45.5 yards (+250)
Little hit this exact prop against Florida in a four field goal performance that earned him SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
Also named the Lou Groza Star of the Week, Little drilled field goals from 22, 37, 41 and 49 yards out against the Gators. For the season, he's 16-18 on field goal attempts.
The Moore, Oklahoma, native shares the national lead and paces the conference with four field goals of 50+ yards made this season, and I don't expect him to slow down against Auburn.
Rocket Sanders OVER 69.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs (+100)
Sanders gained over 100 rushing yards for the first time this season against the Gators, and it's safe to say that the Preseason All-SEC First Team running back will be heavily featured going forward.
On top of that, Auburn ranks 80th in the country (12th in SEC) in rush defense, as the Tigers allow 154.2 yards on the ground per game.
Auburn also has the 35th best pass defense (202.8), so I expect the Razorbacks to feed Sanders enough for him to hit the yard total and to grab a touchdown near the redzone.