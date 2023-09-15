Arkansas vs BYU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the BYU Cougars at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: Live on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
HEADLINES
- Rocket Sanders out, Dwight McGlothern probable for BYU game
- What BYU HC Kalani Sitake said about Arkansas
- Arkansas defense limiting explosive plays, offense needs more
- Pittman on BYU: 'I think our kids understand the urgency of this game'
- Arkansas players preview BYU matchup
- Pittman impressed by BYU linebackers
- Know the Foe: Gaining BYU insight with Jay Drew
- Chris Paul Jr. persevering through early-season adversity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: -325
BYU: +275
Spread:
Arkansas: -8.5, -110
BYU: +8.5, -110
Totals
Total Points:
O/U 47.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 27.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 27.5 (+100)
BYU OVER 17.5 (-110)
BYU UNDER 17.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas -8.5 & OVER 47.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
- AJ Green OVER 79.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +210
- AJ Green OVER 9.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +250
- KJ Jefferson OVER 249.5 passing yards & OVER 2.5 passing TDs: +250
- KJ Jefferson OVER 49.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +200
- Cam Little OVER 4.5 extra points & OVER 1.5 FGs made: +300
- Chris Paul Jr. OVER 5.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +325
- Isaac TeSlaa OVER 49.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +350
- Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles, OVER 1.5 sacks & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +300
- Rashod Dubinion OVER 34.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +300
- Dominique Johnson OVER 15.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +400
- Keivie Rose OVER 3.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +400
- Luke Hasz OVER 29.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +475
- Andrew Armstrong OVER 49.5 receiving yards, OVER 5.5 receptions & OVER 1.5 TD receptions: +575
- Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +500
- Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 pass breakups & OVER 0.5 interceptions: +650
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Hogs Boost: Arkansas -8.5 & OVER 47.5 total points (+275)
On paper, this pick doesn't really add up. After all, the first two weeks of the season have returned middling results for the Razorbacks' and Cougars' offenses.
This is college football, however, and what's on paper rarely translates to the field.
Under the lights on a nationally televised game, I expect a better offensive performance from both teams — especially KJ Jefferson and the Hogs.
Luke Hasz OVER 29.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions (+475)
One of these days, the Arkansas offense is going to put an emphasis on getting freshman tight end Luke Hasz the football. So, why not this week?
None of BYU's linebackers have a coverage grade over 65.0 according to Pro Football Focus, so Hasz could have a field day across the middle if given the opportunity.
Last week, Hasz caught three passes for 26 yards. The week before, he made two catches for 19 yards. If he can continue his upward trend, collecting four catches for at least 30 yards is a reasonable ask. The touchdown will be the most difficult part, but Hasz will score one eventually.
At these odds, I think this is too good a bet to pass up.
Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 pass breakups & OVER 0.5 interceptions (+650)
McGlothern only played one snap in Week 2 after suffering from turf toe, but the experienced cornerback is expected to be back for this week's matchup against BYU, according to head coach Sam Pittman
In his only complete game this season versus Western Carolina, McGlothern made one tackle and an interception.
Last year, McGlothern made at least two tackles in 11 of the 13 games he played in. He collected at least one pass breakup in nine games and an interception in four games. He did all three twice.