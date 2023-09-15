HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the BYU Cougars at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -325 BYU: +275

Spread:

Arkansas: -8.5, -110 BYU: +8.5, -110

Totals

Total Points: O/U 47.5 (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 27.5 (-120) Arkansas UNDER 27.5 (+100) BYU OVER 17.5 (-110) BYU UNDER 17.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas -8.5 & OVER 47.5 total points: +275

Double R Props

- AJ Green OVER 79.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +210 - AJ Green OVER 9.5 receiving yards & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +250 - KJ Jefferson OVER 249.5 passing yards & OVER 2.5 passing TDs: +250 - KJ Jefferson OVER 49.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +200 - Cam Little OVER 4.5 extra points & OVER 1.5 FGs made: +300 - Chris Paul Jr. OVER 5.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +325 - Isaac TeSlaa OVER 49.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +350 - Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles, OVER 1.5 sacks & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +300 - Rashod Dubinion OVER 34.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +300 - Dominique Johnson OVER 15.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +400 - Keivie Rose OVER 3.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +400 - Luke Hasz OVER 29.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions: +475 - Andrew Armstrong OVER 49.5 receiving yards, OVER 5.5 receptions & OVER 1.5 TD receptions: +575 - Landon Jackson OVER 3.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 sacks & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +500 - Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 pass breakups & OVER 0.5 interceptions: +650

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Hogs Boost: Arkansas -8.5 & OVER 47.5 total points (+275)

On paper, this pick doesn't really add up. After all, the first two weeks of the season have returned middling results for the Razorbacks' and Cougars' offenses. This is college football, however, and what's on paper rarely translates to the field. Under the lights on a nationally televised game, I expect a better offensive performance from both teams — especially KJ Jefferson and the Hogs.

Luke Hasz OVER 29.5 receiving yards, OVER 3.5 receptions & OVER 0.5 TD receptions (+475)

One of these days, the Arkansas offense is going to put an emphasis on getting freshman tight end Luke Hasz the football. So, why not this week? None of BYU's linebackers have a coverage grade over 65.0 according to Pro Football Focus, so Hasz could have a field day across the middle if given the opportunity. Last week, Hasz caught three passes for 26 yards. The week before, he made two catches for 19 yards. If he can continue his upward trend, collecting four catches for at least 30 yards is a reasonable ask. The touchdown will be the most difficult part, but Hasz will score one eventually. At these odds, I think this is too good a bet to pass up.

Dwight McGlothern OVER 1.5 total tackles, OVER 0.5 pass breakups & OVER 0.5 interceptions (+650)