Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn is set to begin his 22nd season leading the Razorbacks on Friday against James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Due to impending weather, Arkansas moved up first pitch for Opening Day one hour from 3 p.m. CT to 2 p.m., the team announced Thursday.

Ranked No. 3 nationally preseason by D1Baseball, the Diamond Hogs are led by lefty pitcher Hagen Smith, right fielder Kendall Diggs, right-handed pitcher Brady Tygart and plenty more pieces on a loaded roster with eyes set on the College World Series.

Starting on the mound for Arkansas on Friday will be Smith, who put together an All-American season in 2023 by making 18 appearances with 11 starts on the mound and posting an 8-2 record with a 3.64 ERA, a team-leading 109 strikeouts and a pair of saves in 71 2/3 innings of work during his outstanding sophomore campaign.

"We’ll go with Hagen Smith on Friday," Van Horn said Wednesday. "We’ll go with Tygart on Saturday, Molina on Sunday and Colin Fisher on Monday. In how many year, maybe never, I’ve been able to tell you a rotation, so hopefully they’ll stay healthy all year and we’ll be able to figure this one out."

Led by ninth-year head coach Marlin Ikenberry, James Madison will start right-hander Todd Mozoki on the mound for Friday's season-opener. As as sophomore in 2023, Mozoki made 11 starts and 15 total appearances for the Dukes. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder posted a 4.89 ERA and 1-4 record across 57.0 inning pitched.

“This is a team that last year hit right at almost .300,” Van Horn said Wednesday. “Won a lot of games. They’re competitive, and I don’t feel like they would have scheduled to come here a couple years ago if they didn’t feel good about what they had in their program.”

Under Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 20-1 overall on Opening Day, including a 15-1 record when opening the season inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium.

When kicking off the season at home, Arkansas has never lost an Opening Weekend series under Van Horn. The Diamond Hogs most recently won two-of-three games against Illinois State during Opening Weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2022. The Hogs have also recorded 12 Opening Weekend series sweeps (2004, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’12, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’19, ‘20) when beginning their season in Fayetteville.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: