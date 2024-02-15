We continue things with the nine-hole spot in the lineup, which centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer is projected to fill...

We are one day away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its annual lineup preview series for the 2024 Diamond Hogs.

Wilmsmeyer is the latest centerfielder in the long line of extremely talented players to play the position for Dave Van Horn at Arkansas. His addition from Missouri also marks the second straight year the Hogs will have a transfer start in center, as Kansas transfer Tavian Josenberger started there in 2023.

As a senior for Missouri last spring, Wilmsmeyer started all 54 games he played in and he had a career-high .311 batting average. He also hit seven homers and stole 21 bases, but struck out 43 times and walked just 15 times. According to Van Horn, defense is Wilmsmeyer's strong suit.

"Wilmsmeyer in center is a really good defender," Van Horn said Jan. 25. "He didn’t hit much in the fall. I just think a new program, maybe a lot of self-inflicted pressure going from one SEC school to another. But he’s swinging the bat well now for us and even if he doesn’t hit he’s going to play defense for this team."

Wilmsmeyer had a team-high 32 hits, including four doubles and triple, in SEC play during the 2023 season. Defensively, he committed just three errors in 148 total chances (.980 fielding percentage).

"He hit .300 at Missouri, did not hit this fall," Van Horn said Nov. 30. "Didn’t hit our pitching, played great defense. I think he’s a lot better hitter than he showed and we hope he is, but he’s a really good defender. He’s the centerfielder."

In preseason scrimmages over recent weekends, Wilmsmeyer has scored 16 runs and walked 11 times, both of which are good for second-best on the team. His three stolen bases are also tied for the most on the team in preseason scrimmages (stats compiled by Arkansas media).

"He has some experience," Van Horn said of Wilmsmeyer on Oct. 17. "He does show a knack to be able to steal a base and run the bases, so he'll be a big part of our team."

Arkansas will host James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed on the SEC Network+.