Arkansas vs Kansas: BetSaracen lines, odds, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games.
The Hogs are set to tip off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 4:15 p.m. CT Saturday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and there are plenty of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
How to watch/listen
Who: 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) vs 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7)
When: Saturday, March 18 at 4:15 p.m. CT
Where: Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena (16,110)
Television: CBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce)
Stream/Online: NCAA GAME CENTER
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Sirius/XM National Broadcast: 136 (Sirius) / 206 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 967
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Money Line:
Arkansas: +150
Kansas: -170
Spread:
Arkansas: +3.5(-110)
Kansas: -3.5 (-110)
Totals
Total Points:
Over 143.5 (-110)
Under 143.5 (-110)
Kansas Team Total:
Over 73.5 (-110)
Under 73.5 (-120)
Arkansas Team Total
Over 70.5 (-105)
Under 70.5 (-125)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
PLAYER PROPS
Points
~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 13.5 points (-120)
~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 13.5 points (-110)
~ Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points (-110)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 12.5 points (-125)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 13.5 points (-125)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 13.5 points (-105)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 10.5 points (-115)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 10.5 points (-115)
Assists
~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (+125)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (-165)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 1.5 assists (-170)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 1.5 assists (+125)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (-125)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (-105)
Threes Made
~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made (-110)
~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 1.5 threes made (-120)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 1.5 threes made (+110)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 1.5 threes made (-145)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 0.5 threes made (-190)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 0.5 threes made (+140)
Rebounds
~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+105)
~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-140)
~ Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 rebounds (-120)
~ Davonte Davis UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-110)
~ Ricky Council IV OVER 4.5 rebounds (+100)
~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-130)
(Kansas player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
SPECIALS
~ Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr. to each score over 13.5 points (+275)
~ Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis each over 4.5 rebounds (+300)
~ Anthony Black 5+ assists (+325)
~ Davonte Davis and Nick Smith Jr. each over 1.5 threes (+325)
~ Davonte Davis 3+ threes (+400)
~ Anthony Black 20+ points (+750)
~ Nick Smith Jr. 5+ threes (+1750)
~ Davonte Davis 25+ points (+2500)
~ Ricky Council IV 30+ points (+3000)
Double R Prop Specials
~ Mitchell twins and Kamani Johnson combined over 12.5 points, over 12.5 rebounds and over 2.5 blocks (+600)
~ Ricky Council over 15.5 points, over 5.5. rebounds and over 0.5 threes made (+325)
~ Jordan Walsh over 7.5 points, over 5.5 rebounds and over 0.5 threes made (+400)
More Double R Prop Specials are available on the BetSaracen app
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (14-20 for basketball)
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Anthony Black 5+ assists (+325)
Black's assist total hasn't been great over the past two games, but these odds are too good to not take. The freshman point guard hit this total on nine occasions during conference play, and he will need to facilitate the ball at a high level Saturday against a high-pace Kansas team that brings a lot of pressure defensively.
Mitchell twins and Kamani Johnson combined over 12.5 points, over 12.5 rebounds and over 2.5 blocks (+600)
Arkansas matches up very well size-wise with Kansas and I think the Razorbacks will see success in the paint.
Makhi Mitchell looked more like his early season self in Thursday's win over Illinois, specifically offensively in the post. With Johnson starting the past two games and Makhel Mitchell still playing adequate minutes, this prop has a good chance to hit at +600 odds.