As we will do throughout this football season, HawgBeat went behind enemy lines to gain insight on the Kent State Golden Flashes from college football writer Steve Helwick of SB Nation's Hustle Belt.

Here is what he had to say about Saturday's matchup between Arkansas and Kent State, which is set to kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville...