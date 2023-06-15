Arkansas football fans will always remember the five years of having linebacker Bumper Pool flying across the field and racking up tackles in Fayetteville.

The program leader in career tackles (441), Pool's career with the Razorbacks ended in a way that he likely didn't draw up. A native of Lucas, Texas, Pool's super senior season in 2022 was cut short as he wasn't able to play in the regular season finale at Missouri game or the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas due to a torn labrum in both of his hips.

Pool played just 42 snaps and recorded two tackles in his final collegiate game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19.

"A lot of guys don’t know how beat up Bumper’s been all year," head coach Sam Pittman said after the Ole Miss game. "Bad. He’s sore. He’s hurt and he just continues to keep coming back and playing. We’re limiting him a little bit more. I’m trying to take a little bit of the pounding off of him and things. He’s really toughed out the last probably six weeks that a lot of guys wouldn’t even play."

Pittman added that he thought getting the record for most tackles in a Razorback career was a big factor in Pool returning for his final year of eligibility. He also said being a team captain was a big deal for Pool, who had surgery four days after the Ole Miss game and it looked like his football career might be over.

After rehabbing and battling back, Pool announced on March 2 that he had signed with an agent and was entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Though he wasn't drafted, Pool signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Right away, Pool was doing his usual thing and making his presence known in mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker recorded an interception — something he never did in college — off of quarterback Matt Corral.

"Just come in and try to make a splash when given the opportunity," Pool said in an interview with 103.7 The Buzz. "Being on special teams, just continue to work. Put my head down. I'm back to being low man on the totem pole. Just doing everything I can on special teams and when I get my reps in on defense.

"I've learned a ton. The guys in the locker room are incredible. They've been super helpful. Really like what I did in OTAs and now I'm just going to take these next six weeks to get ready for (training camp)."

The big question for Pool is whether or not he's back to full health — something he hasn't experienced in a long time.

"I am (100% healthy)," Pool said. "It's incredible to be able to play football pain free. It truly makes a difference."

Pool said that it might be since high school or his freshman year in Fayetteville back in 2018-19 that he's truly been fully healthy. As expected, being healthy has resulted in Pool's play being better than it was when he was dealing with the torn labrums in both hips during the 2022 season.

"I couldn't even get in my stance without feeling it," Pool said of the injuries. "I'm definitely glad I'm back, though."

Being an undrafted free agent, there is no guarantee that he will remain with Panthers throughout training camp. Players get cut and rosters get trimmed down, but Pool said he's enjoyed his time in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the Panthers.

"It's a great city," Pool said. "I've been here for over a month now. Stayed in a hotel. I've really kind of emerged myself in the city. I'm really taking it day-by-day. That's really all you can do here. You can't really get ahead of yourself or try to play GM. You just put your best foot forward and hopefully the cards fall in your favor."

While he's moved on from his time in Fayetteville physically, Pool is always going to be a Razorback fan.

"I will definitely be enjoying watching the young guys play," Pool said. "I think the offense is going to be pretty stout. Sounds like KJ (Jefferson) has some Heisman talk. I hope that him and Rocket (Sanders) just take off. It sounds like from what I've heard, things are looking good up there."