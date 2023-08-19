The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 14 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 14 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 14.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNCBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mNDlyRUNhbzRQ Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZjQ5ckVDYW80UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMyAoQFdhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkyODg0 ODA5OTk4MDgyMDkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxOSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player: #14 Bryce Stephens

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBjYXJlZXIgdG91Y2hkb3duIHBhc3MgZm9yIE1hbGlrIEhv cm5zYnkgd2FzIGEgQkVBVVQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01ueHZl MzNXVFkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nbnh2ZTMzV1RZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0ZC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTc4ODE3MzU5OTU5NDM3MzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Stephens — an Oklahoma City native — played in all 13 games during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022. His nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown were all career-bests. Against Missouri State, the 6-foot-0 playmaker returned an 82-yard punt for a touchdown to give Arkansas the lead in the fourth quarter. With another offseason under his belt, Stephens is one of a few returning candidates that could carve out a role for the Razorbacks off the bench. It won't be easy, but the John Marshall High School product has already showcased his special talent and it wouldn't be shocking to see it again.

Former Player: #14 Clint Stoerner

The four-year Arkansas quarterback set multiple records in his time as Razorback signal caller, including passing yards in a season (2,629 in 1998), career touchdown passes (57) and consecutive passes without an interception (134). Those records have been passed since, but there's no doubt Stoerner had a prolific career in Fayetteville. From 1996-99, the Baytown, Texas, native totaled 7,422 passing yards and 57 touchdowns while completing 51.6% of his throws. Following his collegiate career, Stoerner was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. In 2001, he was named the starting quarterback for the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins and the Arena Football League, Stoerner signed with Team Arkansas in the All-American Football League. However, he was released from his contract in 2008.

1960: Arkansas 14 - Georgia Tech 7

The second and most recent matchup between the two teams came after a first game that was played just five years before in the 1955 Cotton Bowl, a game Georgia Tech won 14-6. This time around, Arkansas got the better of the Yellow Jackets in the 1960 Gator Bowl. Georgia Tech had possession of the football for the first 11 minutes of the game, before missing a chip-shot field goal from the eight yard-line. On their following drive, quarterback Marvin Tibbets ran 51 yards for a touchdown to push the score to 7-0. The Frank Broyles-led Razorbacks countered with a Joe Paul Alberty one-yard score to knot the game up at seven apiece. Arkansas legends Lance Alworth and Jim Mooty carried the offense through the third quarter, moving the team 78 yards up the field to take a 14-7 lead. The score held firm and Arkansas was crowned champion. Mooty was one of two players named most valuable player for the game alongside Georgia Tech's Maxie Baughan.

Steve Atwater’s 14 career interceptions