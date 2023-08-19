By the Numbers: 14 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 14 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 14 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 14.
Highlights:
Current Player: #14 Bryce Stephens
Stephens — an Oklahoma City native — played in all 13 games during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022. His nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown were all career-bests. Against Missouri State, the 6-foot-0 playmaker returned an 82-yard punt for a touchdown to give Arkansas the lead in the fourth quarter.
With another offseason under his belt, Stephens is one of a few returning candidates that could carve out a role for the Razorbacks off the bench. It won't be easy, but the John Marshall High School product has already showcased his special talent and it wouldn't be shocking to see it again.
Former Player: #14 Clint Stoerner
The four-year Arkansas quarterback set multiple records in his time as Razorback signal caller, including passing yards in a season (2,629 in 1998), career touchdown passes (57) and consecutive passes without an interception (134). Those records have been passed since, but there's no doubt Stoerner had a prolific career in Fayetteville.
From 1996-99, the Baytown, Texas, native totaled 7,422 passing yards and 57 touchdowns while completing 51.6% of his throws.
Following his collegiate career, Stoerner was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. In 2001, he was named the starting quarterback for the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe. After a stint with the Miami Dolphins and the Arena Football League, Stoerner signed with Team Arkansas in the All-American Football League. However, he was released from his contract in 2008.
1960: Arkansas 14 - Georgia Tech 7
The second and most recent matchup between the two teams came after a first game that was played just five years before in the 1955 Cotton Bowl, a game Georgia Tech won 14-6. This time around, Arkansas got the better of the Yellow Jackets in the 1960 Gator Bowl.
Georgia Tech had possession of the football for the first 11 minutes of the game, before missing a chip-shot field goal from the eight yard-line. On their following drive, quarterback Marvin Tibbets ran 51 yards for a touchdown to push the score to 7-0.
The Frank Broyles-led Razorbacks countered with a Joe Paul Alberty one-yard score to knot the game up at seven apiece. Arkansas legends Lance Alworth and Jim Mooty carried the offense through the third quarter, moving the team 78 yards up the field to take a 14-7 lead.
The score held firm and Arkansas was crowned champion. Mooty was one of two players named most valuable player for the game alongside Georgia Tech's Maxie Baughan.
Steve Atwater’s 14 career interceptions
One of the best players to come through the program and likely the best Razorback safety ever, Atwater had a three-time All-Southwest Conference and two-time All-American career with the Razorbacks.
From 1985-88, the St. Louis native recorded a still program-leading 14 career interceptions. He was inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor in 1998 for his efforts.
Atwater was drafted in the first round (20th overall) in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. In 10 years with the organization, the 6-foot-3 NFL Hall of Famer registered 1,125 total tackles and 24 interceptions. He played one final season with the New York Jets before deciding to retire in 1999.