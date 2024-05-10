John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks currently sit at seven scholarship players for the 2024-2025 roster, and they are set to host another transfer as well as a highly-rated prospect in the class of 2025 this weekend.

Calipari has utilized the transfer portal heavily since being hired by Arkansas on April 10, with four of the seven players currently signed to the roster coming from the transfer ranks.

He’s also not been shy about dipping into his former team, as two of the four are following him from Kentucky to Arkansas.

In the high school ranks, Calipari is doing at Arkansas what he’s done at Kentucky for the last 15 years. Multiple top-ranked prospects are looking at the Razorbacks as a viable option for their college careers, and while the transfer portal is an important piece in roster construction, bringing recruits in from the high school ranks can help bolster the team as well.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the two visitors Arkansas will have on campus this weekend.