Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Calipari, Arkansas to host highly-coveted recruits this weekend

Kentucky transfer D.J. Wagner.
Kentucky transfer D.J. Wagner. (Christopher Hanewinckel - USA Today)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks currently sit at seven scholarship players for the 2024-2025 roster, and they are set to host another transfer as well as a highly-rated prospect in the class of 2025 this weekend.

Calipari has utilized the transfer portal heavily since being hired by Arkansas on April 10, with four of the seven players currently signed to the roster coming from the transfer ranks.

He’s also not been shy about dipping into his former team, as two of the four are following him from Kentucky to Arkansas.

ALSO READ: Arkansas Basketball 2024-25 Roster Tracker

In the high school ranks, Calipari is doing at Arkansas what he’s done at Kentucky for the last 15 years. Multiple top-ranked prospects are looking at the Razorbacks as a viable option for their college careers, and while the transfer portal is an important piece in roster construction, bringing recruits in from the high school ranks can help bolster the team as well.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the two visitors Arkansas will have on campus this weekend.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

D.J. Wagner — Guard — Kentucky transfer

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement