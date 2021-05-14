CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Tennessee (Game 1)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Follow along as Arkansas begins its series at Tennessee on Friday night. (SEC Media Portal)

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn is sticking with his usual lineup, but has Cullen Smith starting at third base and batting 7th. That moves Casey Opitz and Jalen Battles into the 8- and 9-holes. Full lineups for both teams are listed below.

B-1st: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 0

The Volunteers strike first. After back-to-back singles to start the game, Jake Rucker ripped a double into the right field corner to drive both runners in. Later in the inning, Jordan Beck hit a three-run home run to the opposite field.

T-2nd: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 2

It didn't take long for the Razorbacks to respond. Christian Franklin led off the inning with a single and Robert Moore followed with a two-run home run.

T-3rd: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 4

Following a two-out single by Cayden Wallace, Brady Slavens crushed a two-run home run to the opposite field to pull Arkansas within a run.

T-5th: Arkansas 5, Tennessee 5

Back-to-back walks to start the inning leads to an RBI single by Wallace that ties the game.

