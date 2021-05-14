CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Tennessee (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Head coach Dave Van Horn is sticking with his usual lineup, but has Cullen Smith starting at third base and batting 7th. That moves Casey Opitz and Jalen Battles into the 8- and 9-holes.
Full lineups for both teams are listed below.
B-1st: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 0
The Volunteers strike first. After back-to-back singles to start the game, Jake Rucker ripped a double into the right field corner to drive both runners in. Later in the inning, Jordan Beck hit a three-run home run to the opposite field.
T-2nd: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 2
It didn't take long for the Razorbacks to respond. Christian Franklin led off the inning with a single and Robert Moore followed with a two-run home run.
T-3rd: Tennessee 5, Arkansas 4
Following a two-out single by Cayden Wallace, Brady Slavens crushed a two-run home run to the opposite field to pull Arkansas within a run.
T-5th: Arkansas 5, Tennessee 5
Back-to-back walks to start the inning leads to an RBI single by Wallace that ties the game.
First pitch: 5:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Top-5 showdown, battle for SEC on tap for Diamond Hogs (FREE)
|Arkansas
|Tennessee
|
1. Zack Gregory - LF
|
1. Liam Spence - SS
|
2. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. Max Ferguson - 2B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Jake Rucker - 3B
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Drew Gilbert - CF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Evan Russell - LF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Luc Lipcius - 1B
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Jordan Beck - RF
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Pete Derkay - DH
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Jackson Greer - C
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: RHP Chad Dallas