CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Tennessee (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series at Tennessee on Saturday. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Pregame Notes

Head coach Dave Van Horn has shuffled his lineup for Game 2 of the series. In addition to starting Braydon Webb in left field and batting him leadoff, he also moved Matt Goodheart into the 6-hole, which moved everyone in front of him up a spot. He is still starting Cullen Smith at third base, but slid him down into the 9-hole. Tennessee is using almost the exact same lineup as Friday night, but Connor Pavolony is at catcher instead of Jackson Greer. He's still in the 9-hole. Lineups for both teams are listed below.

B-1st: Tennessee 2, Arkansas 0

Similar to Friday's game, Tennessee started the bottom of the first with three straight hits. The third was an RBI single by Jake Rucker. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners, the Volunteers added another run on a sacrifice fly by Evan Russell.

B-4th: Tennessee 3, Arkansas 0

After Brady Slavens booted a potential inning-ending double play ball, Connor Pavolony hit an RBI single to extend Tennessee's lead.

T-6th: Tennessee 3, Arkansas 3

Cullen Smith broke up Will Heflin's no-hitter with a leadoff single and Braydon Webb followed with a two-run home run. Then with two outs in the inning, Christian Franklin tied it up with a solo home run.

T-7th: Arkansas 5, Tennessee 3

Casey Opitz hit a ground ball up the middle and the pitcher deflected it away from his second baseman, allowing him to reach on an infield single. After he stole second, Opitz scored on a double by Jalen Battles. With runners on the corners, Braydon Webb laid down a perfect bunt that resulted in an RBI single.

B-7th: Arkansas 5, Tennessee 4

With two outs in the seventh, Max Ferguson crushed a solo home run over the scoreboard to cut the Volunteers' deficit in half.

