CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Alabama (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn is using the same starters as Tuesday's midweek game against Oklahoma, but he's shuffled it slightly. He moved Christian Franklin from the 2-hole into the 5-hole, moving everyone else up a spot.
Full lineups for both teams are listed below.
T-2nd: Alabama 9, Arkansas 0
After a leadoff walk, Peyton Pallette allowed back-to-back singles. The second of those hits resulted in an RBI for Jim Jarvis.
The Razorbacks' first reliever, Blake Adams, inherits a bases-loaded, no-out jam and walks in a run. He walked the next batter, too, bringing in another run.
It wasn't until Sam Praytor grounded out that Arkansas pitchers retired a batter in the second inning. However, because the bases were still loaded, it was an RBI ground out.
Drew Williamson followed with a two-run double off the center field wall, missing a home run to dead center by just a few feet. Zane Denton followed with an RBI single.
The wheels have completely fallen off. Owen Diodati, who started the inning with a walk, just hit a two-run home run to right.
Alabama tacks on another run when Cullen Smith's throw to first was wild, allowing Andrew Pinckney - who took off on the pitch - to score from first on Caden Rose's infield single.
B-2nd: Alabama 10, Arkansas 1
There won't be a shutout, as Christian Franklin crushed a solo home run to right-center with one out.
T-7th: Alabama 11, Arkansas 1
Patrick Wicklander retired 13 in a row before Caden Rose launched a two-out home run in the seventh.
T-8th: Alabama 15, Arkansas 1
Alabama put together a two-out rally in the eighth, with Williamson drawing a four-pitch walk, Denton hitting a double and then Diodati hitting a bloop single to drive them in.
Pinckney followed with a two-run home run, the third long ball of the day for the Crimson Tide.
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN3.com or ESPN app
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open SEC play vs. Alabama (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Alabama
~Weather report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Wilson - 2B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
2. William Hamiter - LF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
3. Sam Praytor - C
|
4. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
4. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
5. Zane Denton - 3B
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Owen Diodati - DH
|
7. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
7. Andrew Pinckney - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Jim Jarvis - SS
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Caden Rose - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette
|
Pitching: RHP Tyler Ras