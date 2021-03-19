Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Full lineups for both teams are listed below.

Dave Van Horn is using the same starters as Tuesday's midweek game against Oklahoma, but he's shuffled it slightly. He moved Christian Franklin from the 2-hole into the 5-hole, moving everyone else up a spot.

After a leadoff walk, Peyton Pallette allowed back-to-back singles. The second of those hits resulted in an RBI for Jim Jarvis.

The Razorbacks' first reliever, Blake Adams, inherits a bases-loaded, no-out jam and walks in a run. He walked the next batter, too, bringing in another run.

It wasn't until Sam Praytor grounded out that Arkansas pitchers retired a batter in the second inning. However, because the bases were still loaded, it was an RBI ground out.

Drew Williamson followed with a two-run double off the center field wall, missing a home run to dead center by just a few feet. Zane Denton followed with an RBI single.

The wheels have completely fallen off. Owen Diodati, who started the inning with a walk, just hit a two-run home run to right.

Alabama tacks on another run when Cullen Smith's throw to first was wild, allowing Andrew Pinckney - who took off on the pitch - to score from first on Caden Rose's infield single.