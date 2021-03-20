Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

No. 1 Arkansas will try to even its series with Alabama on Saturday. (SEC Media)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

After moving him down into the 5-hole, Dave Van Horn moved Christian Franklin back into the 2-hole. In a bit of good news, Brady Slavens is still in the lineup after having to leave Friday's game with an injury. Also, Braydon Webb is in left field - replacing Zack Gregory - and batting sixth.

B-3rd: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0

Casey Opitz notched the first hit of the game by either team by leading off the third inning with a home run.

B-4th: Arkansas 2, Alabama 0

After a leadoff double by Christian Franklin, Matt Goodheart drove him in with an RBI single.

B-5th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

Cullen Smith led off the fifth inning with a double, advanced to third on a ground out by Robert Moore and then scored on a wild pitch.

T-6th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

The Crimson Tide get on the board by manufacturing a run in the sixth. Jim Jarvis led off the inning with a single, took second on a wild pitch, tagged up to third on a fly out to center and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Wilson.

B-6th: Arkansas 6, Alabama 1

Another leadoff base runner eventually led to a run for Arkansas in the sixth. Casey Opitz's RBI single makes it 4-1. With runners on second and third, Cullen Smith nearly hit a three-run homer. Instead, the right fielder caught it at the wall and it was a long sacrifice fly. The fly out was deep enough that Opitz was able to tag up to second on the play. That set up an RBI single by Jalen Battles.

B-8th: Arkansas 7, Alabama 1

The slumping Braydon Webb notched his second hit of the season with a leadoff double and then scored on an error by Alabama's first baseman that came on an infield single by Casey Opitz.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT