 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (Game 3)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-21 13:34:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Alabama (Game 3)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

No. 1 Arkansas will try to win its series with Alabama in Sunday's rubber match.
No. 1 Arkansas will try to win its series with Alabama in Sunday's rubber match. (SEC Baseball)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup that managed 12 hits and nine runs against Alabama yesterday.

The Crimson Tide have slightly changed their order, moving Zane Denton into the 3-hole and Andrew Pinckney into the 5-hole, while dropping Sam Praytor to the 7-hole.

Full lineups are listed below.

B-4th: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0

Brady Slavens breaks the scoreless tie by launching a solo home run with two outs in the fourth.

B-6th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

With two outs and the bases loaded, Casey Opitz delivered a single to drive in two and extend the Razorbacks' lead to three.

T-9th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

Alabama avoids a shutout thanks to a leadoff home run by Sam Praytor. It’s the first run Jaxon Wiggins has allowed in college.

FINAL - Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN3.com or ESPN app

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open SEC play vs. Alabama (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Alabama

~Weather report

~Stat of the Week

~Stat comparison

Game 1 Recap + Box: Disastrous 2nd inning dooms Hogs in SEC opener

Game 2 Recap + Box: Vermillion's gem helps Hogs even series with Tide

Arkansas bats wake up vs. Tide

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

Key veterans scuffling at the plate for Arkansas

HawgBeat's Week 4 Pitching Report Card

Hogs drop midweek matchup vs. OU, lose 2nd straight

Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - March 16

Wicklander gets nod vs. Oklahoma for 1st start

WATCH: Van Horn previews Oklahoma midweek

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Alabama

1. Robert Moore - 2B

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. Christian Franklin - CF

2. William Hamiter - LF

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

3. Zane Denton - 3B

4. Cayden Wallace - RF

4. Drew Williamson - 1B

5. Brady Slavens - 1B

5. Andrew Pinckney - RF

6. Braydon Webb - LF

6. Owen Diodati - DH

7. Casey Opitz - C

7. Sam Praytor - C

8. Cullen Smith - 3B

8. Jim Jarvis - SS

9. Jalen Battles - SS

9. Caden Rose - CF

Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart

Pitching: LHP Antoine Jean
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}