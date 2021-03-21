CJ's Butcher Boy Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Alabama (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup that managed 12 hits and nine runs against Alabama yesterday.
The Crimson Tide have slightly changed their order, moving Zane Denton into the 3-hole and Andrew Pinckney into the 5-hole, while dropping Sam Praytor to the 7-hole.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-4th: Arkansas 1, Alabama 0
Brady Slavens breaks the scoreless tie by launching a solo home run with two outs in the fourth.
B-6th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
With two outs and the bases loaded, Casey Opitz delivered a single to drive in two and extend the Razorbacks' lead to three.
T-9th: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1
Alabama avoids a shutout thanks to a leadoff home run by Sam Praytor. It’s the first run Jaxon Wiggins has allowed in college.
FINAL - Arkansas 3, Alabama 1
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN3.com or ESPN app
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs open SEC play vs. Alabama (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Alabama
~Weather report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
Game 1 Recap + Box: Disastrous 2nd inning dooms Hogs in SEC opener
Game 2 Recap + Box: Vermillion's gem helps Hogs even series with Tide
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Wilson - 2B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. William Hamiter - LF
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
3. Zane Denton - 3B
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Andrew Pinckney - RF
|
6. Braydon Webb - LF
|
6. Owen Diodati - DH
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Sam Praytor - C
|
8. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
8. Jim Jarvis - SS
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Caden Rose - CF
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: LHP Antoine Jean